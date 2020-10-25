e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan calls Jasmin Bhasin ‘TV ki Katrina Kaif’, she blushes and declares she has a major crush on him

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan calls Jasmin Bhasin ‘TV ki Katrina Kaif’, she blushes and declares she has a major crush on him

Bigg Boss 14: Host Salman Khan poked fun at Jasmin Bhasin and declared that she is the Katrina Kaif of television. Flattered with the statement, Jasmin claimed she has a crush on the Bollywood star.

tv Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 08:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan called Jasmin Bhasin ‘TV ki Katrina Kaif’.
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan called Jasmin Bhasin ‘TV ki Katrina Kaif’.
         

While Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday was mainly about host Salman Khan chiding the contestants for their behaviour, it also featured the usual Salman-style comedy. In one such light-hearted moment, Salman labelled Jasmin Bhasin as “TV industry ki Katrina Kaif”.

While talking to the participants, Salman asked a silly question to Jasmin - “Are dining chairs still dining chairs if removed from the dining table?” She did not quite get the hint and replied innocently: “Chairs are chairs. If they are kept with the dining table, they are dining chairs. If they are in the living room, they are chairs.” With a smile on his face, Salman told her, “Ab mujhe pata chala ki tum mujhe itni acchi kyun lagti ho, kyuki tum television ki Katrina Kaif ho (Now I know why I like you so much, because you are the Katrina Kaif of TV).

Jasmin was just happy to hear herself being compared to Katrina and asked, blushing , “Are you serious, aisa kisne bola (who said this)?” Salman then praised Jasmin and told her that everyone keeps telling him that his show (Bigg Boss) will do wonders this year as they have TV’s Katrina as one of the participants.

Blushing with happiness, Jasmin said, “Thank you, mujhe aap pe bohot crush hai aur aap aisa bolte ho to mujhe kuch kuch hota hai.” (I have a crush on you and whenever you say something like this, I am overwhelmed).”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update Weekend Ka Vaar day 21: Salman Khan jokes about his jail time, Nikki ends friendship with Jaan

Bigg Boss 14 is likely to see the entry of two wild card contestants and also the eviction of another participant on Sunday’s episode. Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol are already out of the game.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
J&K coalition is anti-BJP, not anti-national, says Farooq Abdullah
J&K coalition is anti-BJP, not anti-national, says Farooq Abdullah
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
Covid-19 updates: India’s daily cases drop below 51,000; tally mounts to 7.86 million
Covid-19 updates: India’s daily cases drop below 51,000; tally mounts to 7.86 million
On Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark, Biden says ‘not how you talk about friends’
On Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark, Biden says ‘not how you talk about friends’
Ahead of first phase of Bihar polls, barbs fly thick and fast
Ahead of first phase of Bihar polls, barbs fly thick and fast
Samsung’s Lee Kun-hee:A tainted titan who built a global tech giant
Samsung’s Lee Kun-hee:A tainted titan who built a global tech giant
China a ‘number one national security threat’ to US: Nikki Haley
China a ‘number one national security threat’ to US: Nikki Haley
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In