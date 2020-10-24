Bigg Boss 14 written update Weekend Ka Vaar day 21: Salman Khan jokes about his jail time, Nikki ends friendship with Jaan

tv

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:39 IST

Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 did not have many fireworks, except for host Salman Khan revealing the true faces of Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkani. Salman also unleashed an angry Nikki Tamboli upon Jaan as he shared things that Jaan had said about her.

The episode began with housemates discussing their past behavior and Salman soon joined them to discuss about the week that went by. He also cracked jokes about Eijaz and Pavitra in the red zone. Suggesting his time inside the jail, Salman said, “Mai ye life dekh chuka hu. Ek hi mug me chai piyo, khana khao, soup piyo (I have seen this life, you drink tea, soup etc and in the same mug).”

Salman then unmasked a few contestants and revealed how Jaan, Nishant and Rahul had ditched their friends inside the house. He told Nikki that Jaan had the option to have an alliance with Nikki’s team in the task that put Pavitra and Eijaz in the red zone. Nikki then said Jaan did not show friendship in captaincy task either. She got very angry. Instigating her further, Salman asked if Nikki was scared of playing alone or was she scared of Jaan. When she said she was not scared, Salman told her “Dost banana hi nahi tha, bhaiyya theek tha (You should not have made him a friend, he was better as a brother).” And she quickly responded, “Wo bhi nahi chahiye (I do not want that either).”

Salman also revealed that Nishant had alliances with both sides – Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav and Nikki-Jaan. Salman then told everyone that Jaan had said “Pagal thodi hu jo Nikki aur Rahul ko captain banane dunga (I am not mad enough to allow Nikki or Rahul to be the captain).” As Nikki fumed with anger, Salman made fun of the situation and sang “Dost dost na raha, pyaar pyar nah raha.”

Soon, Jaan, Nishant and Rubina were seen fighting while Nikki said, “Pehle din se pata that ghatiya aadmi, maine kyu pehchahane me der kiya (I knew right from day one that he is not a good person, how did I not realize his reality)?”

Next, Salman took Rahul to task. After Rahul realised that entire house is against him, he was seen with Nikki. Rahul told Nikki, “Tujhse dil laga hua hai, emotional hoon abhi. Jab tak hai, mai tujhe support karunga (I am attached to you and quite emotional right now. But I assure you I will support you till the time the competition is not between you and me).” Nikki, however, told him that she would not reciprocate, insisting she wanted to play alone for the rest of the game.

Jaan tried to talk to Nikki but she yelled and asked him to leave. Nishant also asked him to stop trying to convince her even as Nikki kept abusing Jaan and calling his “doghla”, dhokhebaaz”. Soon, Pavitra told Nikki that she should only trust Rahul; in fact she should trust herself. They also agreed that the only reason Jaan had not been voted out and continued to be on Bigg Boss 14 was his equation with Nikki..

