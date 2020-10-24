Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestants revealed: Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh battle each other in dance-off, watch video

tv

There has been much conjecture about the Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestants but a new leaked video shows that television actors Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh will enter the show this weekend. In a new promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan, the two are seen battling each other in a fierce dance-off.

Naina makes a smashing entry to the song Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, dressed in a silver strapless dress. Kavita, too, is seen dancing to the same song. She is seen wearing a white long-sleeved dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The song then changes to Laila Main Laila, and the two are seen walking towards each other and busting out competing moves.

Kavita has been in the television industry for nearly two decades and is best remembered for playing Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the comedy show FIR. Naina, on the other hand, won the dating reality show Splitsvilla 10 in 2017. She was most recently seen as Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya but quit the show earlier this year.

According to reports, another wild card contestant is set to enter Bigg Boss 14 with Kavita and Naina. However, Colors has kept the identity of the third contestant under wraps for now.

Bigg Boss 14 has been living up to its theme - ‘ab scene paltega (the scene will change now)’. There have been a number of surprises on the show, from the presence of ‘seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan in the Bigg Boss house to contestants having to fight it out for the ‘confirmed’ status.

Earlier this week, the ‘seniors’ exited Bigg Boss 14 after a two-week stint on the show. Two contestants from the show - Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol - have been evicted so far.

