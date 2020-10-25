Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan confronts Rubina Dilaik about her complaints against him, says ‘keep me out of your games’

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 09:15 IST

Host Salman Khan confronted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik about comments she’d made against him in a recent episode. Rubina had said that Salman had spoken to her condescendingly.

In Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman advised Rubina to not use his name to attract eyeballs. He said, “Ab samaan wali baat main touch karu ya na touch karu, yeh aap mujhe bataye kyuki agar main isko touch karunga toh main ekdum bheetar iske ghus jaauga. Dekho aap andar khel rahi ho bahut accha khel rahi ho lekin iss khel main mujhe shamil mat karo aap (Now, shall I address the ‘samaan’ issue? Because if I do, then I will address it in detail. Look, you’re playing well, but please don’t include me in your games).”

Salman told Rubina that her husband Abhinav Shukla, towards whom she felt the condescending remark was directed, would’ve been on the show even if he weren’t married to her. “Main aapka competition nahi hoon, main aapka host hoon, aap mere ghar mein reh rahe ho. Toh please, iss galatfemi mein mat rehein, kyunki yeh galatfemi ka gubaara aapke sar pe phootega (I am not your competitor, I am your host, you’re staying in my house. So please, be aware of this, otherwise your plans might backfire),” he said.

Twitter was divided over the interaction. While some fans felt that Rubina had crossed a line, others felt that Salman shouldn’t have made the remarks.

Salman khan ne phir galat smjha hoga.. Afterall rubina is more intelligent than salman .. hai na 😌😌😌 https://t.co/mXiv041fvA — | Bekhayali |🎸🎼🎤 (@OhhGodItsMe) October 24, 2020

Big boss is not about only wat Salman khan feels...its about the contestants too..

Rubina is a great package of brains, dignity and entertainment...Hope she wins the show..as i cnt see anyone else with all three elements in the hse to be in the finale..except Rahul(tuffcompetitor — Atish Kambli (@atish_kambli) October 19, 2020

Last WKV also Salman praised her; n again this WKV not once but multiple times Salman Bhai said to #RubinaDilaik: "aap andar bahot achcha kar rahe ho Rubina"😍❤



I hope she continue this and hopefully become winner of this season.😍#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Arjun (@Its_Arjun17) October 24, 2020

Also read: ‘Find Salman Khan’s humour condescending’: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra defends Rubina Dilaik

In a recent episode, Rubina complained to Bigg Boss that she did not appreciate Salman referring to Abhinav as ‘samaan’ (luggage). “I feel utterly disrespected, I believe in mutual respect and I cannot function and work at a place where I feel disrespected,” she had said, as Bigg Boss tried to get her to change her mind about wanting to quit.

