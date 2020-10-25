e-paper
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan confronts Rubina Dilaik about her complaints against him, says 'keep me out of your games'

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan confronts Rubina Dilaik about her complaints against him, says ‘keep me out of your games’

Addressing Rubina Dilaik’s complaints against him, Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan advised her to keep him out of her games. “I am not your competition, I am your host,” he said.

tv Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 09:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan confronted Rubina Dilaik about her recent remarks.
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan confronted Rubina Dilaik about her recent remarks.
         

Host Salman Khan confronted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik about comments she’d made against him in a recent episode. Rubina had said that Salman had spoken to her condescendingly.

In Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman advised Rubina to not use his name to attract eyeballs. He said, “Ab samaan wali baat main touch karu ya na touch karu, yeh aap mujhe bataye kyuki agar main isko touch karunga toh main ekdum bheetar iske ghus jaauga. Dekho aap andar khel rahi ho bahut accha khel rahi ho lekin iss khel main mujhe shamil mat karo aap (Now, shall I address the ‘samaan’ issue? Because if I do, then I will address it in detail. Look, you’re playing well, but please don’t include me in your games).”

Salman told Rubina that her husband Abhinav Shukla, towards whom she felt the condescending remark was directed, would’ve been on the show even if he weren’t married to her. “Main aapka competition nahi hoon, main aapka host hoon, aap mere ghar mein reh rahe ho. Toh please, iss galatfemi mein mat rehein, kyunki yeh galatfemi ka gubaara aapke sar pe phootega (I am not your competitor, I am your host, you’re staying in my house. So please, be aware of this, otherwise your plans might backfire),” he said.

Twitter was divided over the interaction. While some fans felt that Rubina had crossed a line, others felt that Salman shouldn’t have made the remarks.

 
 
 
 

Also read: ‘Find Salman Khan’s humour condescending’: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra defends Rubina Dilaik

In a recent episode, Rubina complained to Bigg Boss that she did not appreciate Salman referring to Abhinav as ‘samaan’ (luggage). “I feel utterly disrespected, I believe in mutual respect and I cannot function and work at a place where I feel disrespected,” she had said, as Bigg Boss tried to get her to change her mind about wanting to quit.

