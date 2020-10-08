e-paper
Home / TV / Natasa Stankovic shares loved-up photo with Hardik Pandya, see her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni’s reaction

Natasa Stankovic shares loved-up photo with Hardik Pandya, see her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni's reaction

Natasa Stankovic’s ex-boyfriend, Aly Goni, was all heart for a new photo of her and Hardik Pandya. Natasa is missing Hardik and has been sharing pictures with him on Instagram.

Oct 08, 2020 15:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Natasa Stankovic shared an adorable new photo with Hardik Pandya and her ex Aly Goni dropped a comment.
Natasa Stankovic shared an adorable new photo with Hardik Pandya and her ex Aly Goni dropped a comment.
         

Natasa Stankovic is missing Hardik Pandya, who is currently in the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, while she is in India with their newborn, Agastya. Natasa shared a cute throwback photo with Hardik on Instagram and captioned it with hug and heart emojis.

In the photo, Hardik is seen sitting and posing for the camera, while she stands behind with her arms around him. It seems to have been taken at a popular restaurant in Mumbai.

Natasa’s ex-boyfriend Aly Goni dropped a heart emoji on the post, while Hardik’s mother Nalini Pandya left heart and kiss emojis. Fans also showered love on the couple. “Love you so much my babies,” one wrote. “Mashallah bhai aur bhabhi ko kisi ki najar na lage (May God protect brother and sister-in-law from evil eye),” another commented.

 
View this post on Instagram

🤗❤️ @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on

Last month, Natasa shared a throwback photo with Hardik from one of their vacations. In the picture, they were seen chilling in the swimming pool. “Love you @hardikpandya93 #us #tb #missinghim,” her caption read. He responded with a number of heart emojis.

Also read | Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals how she spent days in jail: ‘She conducted yoga classes for inmates, lived like commoner’

Hardik and Natasa welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Agastya, on July 30. He announced the happy news on his Instagram page, along with a picture of himself holding his son’s hand.

On January 1, Hardik and Natasa announced their engagement and shared glimpses of the dreamy proposal on Instagram. Just a few months later, in May, they announced that they were expecting a new addition to the family and were ‘super excited’ about it.

Natasa was last seen in the web series, Flesh, which was headlined by Swara Bhasker. The show released earlier this year on Eros Now. Last year, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex Aly. They were the third runners-up on the show.

