Home / Bollywood / Natasa Stankovic shares throwback photo of her and Hardik Pandya chilling in the pool, says ‘missing him’

Natasa Stankovic shares throwback photo of her and Hardik Pandya chilling in the pool, says ‘missing him’

In a new Instagram post, Natasa Stankovic said that she was missing Hardik Pandya. She shared a picture of the two of them chilling in a swimming pool. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Natasa Stankovic shared a stunning poolside photo with Hardik Pandya.
Natasa Stankovic is missing her partner, Hardik Pandya, who is currently in the UAE for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. She took to Instagram to share a photo with him, from one of their earlier vacations.

In the picture, Hardik and Natasa are seen taking a dip in the pool as they pose for the camera. “Love you @hardikpandya93 #us #tb #missinghim,” she wrote in her caption. He dropped a number of heart emojis on the post.

While one fan commented with ‘couple goals’, another wrote, “Magical moments both of you.” A third wrote, “Bhya and bhabi, lots of love.”

 

View this post on Instagram

💙 you @hardikpandya93 #us #tb #missinghim

A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on

Hardik and Natasa welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Agastya, on July 30. He announced the happy news on his Instagram page, along with a picture of himself holding his son’s hand. However, he had to leave for the UAE just a few days later, as he will be playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The tournament is set to begin in a little over a week.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra backs Kangana Ranaut, slams Farah Khan Ali for commenting on actor’s ‘class’

Shortly after making their relationship Instagram-official, Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 on a yacht in Dubai, where they rang in the New Year with a few close friends and family members.

On May 31, Hardik and Natasa announced the news of her pregnancy. “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes,” Natasa wrote in an Instagram post. The same pictures were also shared by Hardik on his Instagram page.

While there is speculation that Hardik and Natasa got married in a hush-hush ceremony during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, neither of them has confirmed the news.

