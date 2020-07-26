e-paper
Home / TV / Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cradle her baby bump in loving snap from maternity shoot

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cradle her baby bump in loving snap from maternity shoot

Yet another adorable picture from Natasa Stankovic’s maternity shoot with Hardik Pandya is out. See it here.

tv Updated: Jul 26, 2020 17:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are currently expecting their first child.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are currently expecting their first child.
         

With Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s little one weeks away from being born, the two have been sharing pictures of the maternity shoot online. In a new picture shared on Instagram by Hardik, he and Natasa are seen cradling her baby bump and lovingly gazing at it.

Natasa looks radiant in a flowy blue gown, while Hardik kept it casual in a white T-shirt and black pants. For the caption, Hardik used a heart with ribbon emoji. Natasa commented with heart-eyes, hug and heart emojis.

Love poured in from the sports fraternity, including Sania Mirza, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal. Bollywood celebrities such as Sonal Chauhan and Sagarika Ghatge also dropped heart emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, fans also expressed their excitement in the comments section. “Really can’t get my eyes off you guys...can’t wait to see a little cute one..always be happy...god bless,” one Instagram user wrote. “Little Pandya coming soon,” another wrote.

 

Also read | Kriti Sanon pens heartbreaking note after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: ‘It’s not seri’

Hardik and Natasa unveiled the first photos from the maternity shoot earlier this month. The couple announced that they were expecting a baby with similar social media posts on May 31.

“Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes,” Natasa wrote in an Instagram post. The same pictures were also shared by Hardik on his Instagram page.

In one of the pictures shared by Hardik and Natasa, they were seen performing a traditional ritual, wearing garlands. This sparked speculation that they had quietly tied the knot during the lockdown. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours.

