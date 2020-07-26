e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon pens heartbreaking note after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: ‘It’s not seri’

Kriti Sanon pens heartbreaking note after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: ‘It’s not seri’

Kriti Sanon was left heartbroken after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara. Picking up an instance from the film, she said, “It’s not seri (its not okay).”

bollywood Updated: Jul 26, 2020 13:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kriti Sanon has penned a note in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Kriti Sanon has penned a note in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

Kriti Sanon has penned a heartbreaking note after watching her late Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara. Refusing to move over his untimely death, she took a reference from the film to share that “Its not seri (it’s not okay).”

She shared a glimpse of the end credits of the film which comprises of several behind the scene and candid pictures of the actor from the making of the film. She wrote, “Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again... In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!”

 

Wishing director Mukesh Chhabra and female lead Sanjana Sanghi for their debut film, she added, “@castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead!”

In the film, Sushant’s character Manny and Sanjana Sanghi’s Kizie use the word ‘seri’ to confirm to each other that all’s okay.

Mukesh Chhabra acknowledged her post, saying, “thank you” with several heart emojis. Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur, Patralekhaa and designer Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emojis in reaction to the post.

Also read: Dil Bechara: Rajkummar Rao calls Sushant Singh Rajput a superstar, Ranvir Shorey says ‘took breaks to wipe away tears’

 

On Sushant’s one month anniversary, Kriti had written a cryptic post on Instagram, hinting at how she has been struggling to deal with the actor’s death. She had written, “And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions.”

Dil Bechara is Sushant’s last film that is available for free viewing on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushant was found dead on June 14. He was suffering from depression.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In PM’s Mann ki Baat address, tribute to Kargil bravehearts, Covid warriors
In PM’s Mann ki Baat address, tribute to Kargil bravehearts, Covid warriors
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
Covid-19: Delhi govt to launch job portal to help people find employment opportunities
Covid-19: Delhi govt to launch job portal to help people find employment opportunities
LIVE: 481 new cases push Singapore’s Covid-19 tally to over 50,000
LIVE: 481 new cases push Singapore’s Covid-19 tally to over 50,000
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Would love to see Ganguly as BCCI president till 2023 WC: Gavaskar
Would love to see Ganguly as BCCI president till 2023 WC: Gavaskar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In