Kriti Sanon on juggling multiple films: ‘Don’t think there’s anything called ‘overexposing’

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:02 IST

Kriti Sanon is among the busiest actors today in Bollywood. Proof? In 2020, while on one hand she has the biggie Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar, she is also doing Mimi, where she leads the show, playing the protagonist. Compare that to 2019, when she had three films in leading roles — Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala and Hosuefull 4, apart from special appearances in Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Kalank!

Doesn’t she fear getting overexposed? “I don’t think there’s anything called ‘overexposing’”, pat comes the reply from the 29-year old, “You are an actor, and you are meant to perform. You should do as much work as you can, which is physically possible. I never think of that!”

What she also believes in is not doing something just for the sake of not sitting idle. “I don’t want to do something just to fill my three months ‘oh khaali hain toh kar leti hoon’. The reason should be right -- why you are doing a film. It should come from within. In my career I have taken that step when I did something because I was free. It doesn’t turn out right. It’s better to sit at home than do something which you are not fully involved in,” says Kriti.

She gets all excited when you ask her about headlining Mimi, for which she has also put on 15 kgs to play her character. “I am very happy,” she says, “But it’s also a bit of a responsibility on your shoulder. I feel I am ready for carrying an entire film, and think so is my audience. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) changed things for me. People started looking at me as an actor seriously, they appreciated my performance. It was a big deal for me. When Luka Chuppi did well, I felt my thinking is resonating with the audience. They liked what I liked, and hopefully, that continues!”

