Akshay Kumar debuts Bachchan Pandey’s striking new look, postpones film for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 12:26 IST

Actor Aamir Khan thanked actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on Monday for agreeing to shift the release date of their upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, at his request. This means that Aamir’s upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will be a solo release on Christmas this year.

Taking to Twitter, Aamir wrote: “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a.”

Akshay replied to say: “Anytime @aamir_khan, we’re all friends here Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film will star Aamir and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. Towards the end of last year, the actors were stationed in Chandigarh for a long shoot of the film. Pictures of both Aamir and Kareena got leaked, where Aamir can be seen in a plain pant and shirt combination with a lilac pagdi (Sikh headgear) while Kareena is in a simple pink and purple salwar kameez. Some days later, Aamir was spotted in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer region shooting for the film, this time in a rather dishevelled look. He was later spotted in Himachal Pradesh as well. Directed by Advait Chandan, famous for his film Secret Superstar, Laal Singh Chaddha has been written by Atul Kulkarni.

Bachchan Pandey, meanwhile, will be directed by Farhad Samji and will see Akshay romance his Housefull 4 co-star Kirti Sanon. In July last year, the first look of Akshay’s character was unveiled. He was seen donning a black lungi with a golden border. Moreover, adding to his tough look, the actor put on think chunk of gold chains with a nunchak in his hand and forehead smeared with vibhuti and red tilak. Only in November last year was Kriti confirmed to star in Bachchan Pandey. Announcing the news on Twitter, the official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson welcomed the actor writing, “We’re extremely happy and elated to announce the charming Kriti Sanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey!”

