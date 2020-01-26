Rani Rampal requests Aamir Khan to help get votes for Athlete Of The Year, he says ‘Humaari chhoriyaan kissi se kum hain kay’

Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, who has been named for the prestigious Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award, by the government, has requested Bollywood star Aamir Khan to help her in getting votes for World Games Athlete of the Year. She invoked Aamir’s superhit film, Dangal, as she put out the request and he was more than happy to play along.

“Dear @aamir_khan sir, It is my honour to be nominated as the only Indian for ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’. ‘Kya aap humme iss dangal me jitaayenge’. Request, if you could share the below voting link. Vote twice to make your vote count. Link: http://bit.ly/35TD4bM,” she tweeted.

You don't need an award @imranirampal, you are already special! Wishing you all the best in life. Humaari chhoriyaan kissi se kum hain kay? https://t.co/QLQ3kNyEmw — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 25, 2020

Responding to the request, Aamir wrote, “You don’t need an award @imranirampal , you are already special! Wishing you all the best in life. Humaari chhoriyaan kissi se kum hain kay?” In director Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal, Aamir essayed the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, a real-life sportsperson who fought society and people to nurture his daughters as world champions of the sport.

Expressing her gratitude on being announced as the recipient of the Padma Shri, Rani tweeted Saturday night, “I am humbled and honoured to receive one of the highest civilian awards of our country #Padmashree I dedicate this award to my entire team & supporting staff. Elated & thankful to @KirenRijiju sir @TheHockeyIndia, coach Baldev Sir, family, friends & fans for always supporting me.”

Rani has played more than 200 matches for India and she recently helped the country secure a Tokyo Olympics berth by playing a key role in the team’s win over the United States in the qualification match.

(With PTI inputs)

