e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Rani Rampal requests Aamir Khan to help get votes for Athlete Of The Year, he says ‘Humaari chhoriyaan kissi se kum hain kay’

Rani Rampal requests Aamir Khan to help get votes for Athlete Of The Year, he says ‘Humaari chhoriyaan kissi se kum hain kay’

Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal has requested Aamir Khan to help her get votes for World Games Athlete of the Year and he responded with a dialogue from Dangal.

bollywood Updated: Jan 26, 2020 11:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aamir Khan responds to Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal and tells her ‘Humaari chhoriyaan kissi se kum hain kay’.
Aamir Khan responds to Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal and tells her ‘Humaari chhoriyaan kissi se kum hain kay’.
         

Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, who has been named for the prestigious Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award, by the government, has requested Bollywood star Aamir Khan to help her in getting votes for World Games Athlete of the Year. She invoked Aamir’s superhit film, Dangal, as she put out the request and he was more than happy to play along.

“Dear @aamir_khan sir, It is my honour to be nominated as the only Indian for ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’. ‘Kya aap humme iss dangal me jitaayenge’. Request, if you could share the below voting link. Vote twice to make your vote count. Link: http://bit.ly/35TD4bM,” she tweeted.

 Also read: Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah among 300 signatories extend support to students protesting CAA-NRC: ‘Our silence ends now’

Responding to the request, Aamir wrote, “You don’t need an award @imranirampal , you are already special! Wishing you all the best in life. Humaari chhoriyaan kissi se kum hain kay?” In director Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal, Aamir essayed the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, a real-life sportsperson who fought society and people to nurture his daughters as world champions of the sport.

Expressing her gratitude on being announced as the recipient of the Padma Shri, Rani tweeted Saturday night, “I am humbled and honoured to receive one of the highest civilian awards of our country #Padmashree I dedicate this award to my entire team & supporting staff. Elated & thankful to @KirenRijiju sir @TheHockeyIndia, coach Baldev Sir, family, friends & fans for always supporting me.”

Rani has played more than 200 matches for India and she recently helped the country secure a Tokyo Olympics berth by playing a key role in the team’s win over the United States in the qualification match.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At Republic Day Parade, a look at the many firsts
At Republic Day Parade, a look at the many firsts
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: India bat first, both sides unchanged
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: India bat first, both sides unchanged
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
Bengal deploys medics at Indo-Nepal border crossings to check coronavirus
Bengal deploys medics at Indo-Nepal border crossings to check coronavirus
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
Jeff Bezos’ leaked personal chat may have come from his girlfriend: Report
Jeff Bezos’ leaked personal chat may have come from his girlfriend: Report
71st Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial
71st Republic Day: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news