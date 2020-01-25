Aamir Khan saddened by death of Andaz Apna Apna producer Vinay Sinha, offers condolences

bollywood

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 12:11 IST

Aamir Khan has expressed shock and sadness at the demise of his Andaz Apna Apna producer Vinay Sinha. He also offered condolences to the family.

In a Facebook post, Aamir wrote, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji’s family. May his soul rest in peace.”

The veteran producer, who has also bankrolled films like Chor Police, Ameer Aadmi Gharib Aadmi and Naseeb, passed away on Friday (January 24). The cause of death is not yet known.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan poses with ‘ladies at work’ Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra, Reba Monica John

Film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Vinay Sinha, producer of films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, passed away a few minutes back. May his soul Rest In peace.”

Vinay Sinha, producer of films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, passed away a few minutes back. May his soul Rest In peace. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 24, 2020

Andaz Apna Apna, which released in 1994, completed 25 years of its release last year. Vinay Sinha’s daughter Priti Sinha thanked him for producing the cult classic and lauded him for the feat of bringing superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan together in a film.

“25yrs of #AndazApnaApna today...the Producer #Vinaysinha and his film...thank u for producing this iconic comedy and bringing Aamir and Salman for the first and only time on screen together...papa, u rock @nammsinha @AamodSinha @shreyoby,” she wrote.

25yrs of #AndazApnaApna today...the Producer #Vinaysinha and his film...thank u for producing this iconic comedy and bringing Aamir and Salman for the first and only time on screen together...papa, u rock 🤗❤️@nammsinha @AamodSinha @shreyoby pic.twitter.com/IdC2dViQab — Priti Sinha (@pritisinha333) November 4, 2019

At the time of its release, the Rajkumar Santoshi-directorial was poorly received at the box office. However, it gained cult status over the years.

Follow @htshowbiz for more