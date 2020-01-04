Aamir Khan shoots Laal Singh Chaddha running sequences on painkillers: report

bollywood

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was his dedicated self as he shot for a tiring sequence for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. A Mid Day report has claimed that he was on a constant dose of painkillers as he shot for a special sequence, running across India. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis’ multiple Oscar-winning film which released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.

Aamir used to jog for 10-13 km every day as he prepared for the sequence. A source told the tabloid, “Aamir sir was shooting for a special sequence where he had to run across the country. The physical exertion was a lot due to the constant running, but we were on a fixed schedule. Aamir sir did not want to stop shooting since his bearded look had to be maintained throughout the sequence. So, he would consume painkillers and continue filming. This shooting schedule was on for around 10 days.”

“Aamir covered the whole of India for this portion, running in the heartlands of states in the North and South. He ended the shoot in Bengaluru,” the source added.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Aamir had talked about the challenge of filming the parts where he is supposed to be running at the age of 50. Asked if he found the role, which was originally played by a 30-year-old Tom Hanks, challenging, Aamir said, “Not really. [In Forrest Gump]… if you see each running shot, it’s not more than 30 seconds. Woh cut karke sequence mein lagta hai ki woh char saal bhaga. So, that’s not a worry. The challenge is actually getting the ‘sur’ of the character right.”

Aamir reportedly lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his role in the film. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir is co-producing the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Studios.

