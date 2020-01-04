e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan shoots Laal Singh Chaddha running sequences on painkillers: report

Aamir Khan shoots Laal Singh Chaddha running sequences on painkillers: report

A report says that Aamir Khan was on a steady dose of painkillers as he shot for the running sequences of Laal Singh Chaddha - an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2020 14:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aamir Khan looks innocent and cute in the first poster of Laal Singh Chaddha.
Aamir Khan looks innocent and cute in the first poster of Laal Singh Chaddha.
         

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was his dedicated self as he shot for a tiring sequence for his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. A Mid Day report has claimed that he was on a constant dose of painkillers as he shot for a special sequence, running across India. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis’ multiple Oscar-winning film which released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.

Aamir used to jog for 10-13 km every day as he prepared for the sequence. A source told the tabloid, “Aamir sir was shooting for a special sequence where he had to run across the country. The physical exertion was a lot due to the constant running, but we were on a fixed schedule. Aamir sir did not want to stop shooting since his bearded look had to be maintained throughout the sequence. So, he would consume painkillers and continue filming. This shooting schedule was on for around 10 days.”

Also read: Good Newwz box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film earns Rs 136 crore in India

“Aamir covered the whole of India for this portion, running in the heartlands of states in the North and South. He ended the shoot in Bengaluru,” the source added.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Aamir had talked about the challenge of filming the parts where he is supposed to be running at the age of 50. Asked if he found the role, which was originally played by a 30-year-old Tom Hanks, challenging, Aamir said, “Not really. [In Forrest Gump]… if you see each running shot, it’s not more than 30 seconds. Woh cut karke sequence mein lagta hai ki woh char saal bhaga. So, that’s not a worry. The challenge is actually getting the ‘sur’ of the character right.”

Aamir reportedly lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his role in the film. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir is co-producing the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Studios.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Reign of terror’: Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar victims, condemns police brutality
‘Reign of terror’: Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar victims, condemns police brutality
Farmers force Amravati shutdown over Andhra Pradesh’s capital controversy
Farmers force Amravati shutdown over Andhra Pradesh’s capital controversy
Shiv Sena minister reportedly resigns after being denied Cabinet rank
Shiv Sena minister reportedly resigns after being denied Cabinet rank
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
Did Army jawan pull top of female anti-CAA protester in Assam? A fact check
Did Army jawan pull top of female anti-CAA protester in Assam? A fact check
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news