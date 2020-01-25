Amitabh Bachchan poses with ‘ladies at work’ Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra, Reba Monica John

bollywood

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 10:29 IST

After treating fans with pictures of himself posing with Katrina Kaif, wife Jaya Bachchan and south stars Nagarjuna, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a fresh picture from the sets of the ad where he is posing with the “ladies at work”. Reportedly shooting for a jewelry brand ad, he also announced that the shooting came to end.

In the picture, Amitabh is seen standing with Jaya, Katrina, south stars Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra, Reba Monica John and Nidhi Agerwal. All the actors are dressed in traditional attires. Amitabh wrote alongside the image, “and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY.”

T 3420 - .. and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY !🌹 pic.twitter.com/dA8H6lotT0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

Elaborating on his take on the image, Amitabh wrote on his blog, “yesterday it was the men and their high celebrity status in the Film firmament .. but the ladies were there too .. all celebrated stars in their own right and their own environs .. a privilege and honour to be in their proximity and their company ..all celebrated stars in their own languages and regions .. mostly from the Southern parts of the country .. dedicated , efficient , disciplined and gentle in their countenance and demeanour .. a delight to have spent the last three days in their company .. it has come to an end today.”

The actor further wrote about his project, “and quietly and without too much fuss the work has been completed , hopefully to the satisfaction of the Producers and makers .. that is what shall make this experience most attractive.”

Read the complete blog here:

“Birthday Ef - Priyanka Verma .. Saturday, January 25 .. birthday greetings and happiness from the Ef ... yesterday it was the men and their high celebrity status in the Film firmament .. but the ladies were there too .. all celebrated stars in their own right and their own environs .. a privilege and honour to be in their proximity and their company .... all celebrated stars in their own languages and regions .. mostly from the Southern parts of the country .. dedicated , efficient , disciplined and gentle in their countenance and demeanour .. a delight to have spent the last three days in their company .. .. it has come to an end today .... and quietly and without too much fuss the work has been completed , hopefully to the satisfaction of the Producers and makers .. that is what shall make this experience most attractive .. .. and you return back to the grind .. to the thoughts of them that have left us .. and today again the news of a very dear friend in a medical crisis .. .. the year has not been very kind to begin with .. .. but we pray and hope that all the negativity shall be erased sooner and life resolves itself to a normal existence .... Sherwani and all,” he wrote, sharing pictures from sets.

Amitabh also posted a news clipping and wrote, “.. there is a need to be in the company of immense amount of left over work .. and this shall have an encounter with the me , by tomorrow .. and then .... BUT what has been the most , has been a column on Babuji on his death anniversary in the media .... and an excellent piece of writing from one that has not just the gift of the writing tongue , but also the gravity of the verse of the poet .. and his soul ..”

