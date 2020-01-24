e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Man says ‘not AB’ as Abhishek Bachchan shares first look as Bob Biswas, actor says ‘this is ultimate compliment’

After Abhishek Bachchan shared photos from the sets of Bob Biswas, a man said ‘this can’t be AB’. Here’s what the actor said.

bollywood Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
aAbhishek Bachchan begins shooting Bob Biswas.
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan began the shooting of his upcoming Netflix film Bob Biswas and has shared a picture from the first shot of the project. Only Abhishek’s eyes are visible in the image where his face is covered with the clap denoting the film’s name for the shot. Shah Rukh Khan, who is producing the film, responded to the post saying he was having major FOMO (Fear of Missing out).

“Lights. Camera. Nomoshkar! Shoot day one. #BobBiswas Here we go!! @IChitrangda @ghosh09 @iamsrk Produced by @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt #BoundScript,” Abhishek wrote alongside a picture from the first shot of the film. Abhishek was overwhelmed when a fan said it wasn’t him in the picture. “That’s the ultimate compliment. Thank you,” Abhishek responded.

 Also read :Bigg Boss’ voice Vijay Vikram Singh recalls meetings with Salman Khan, says ‘We meet him as fans’

 

“Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process,” SRK wrote in his post.

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas is touted to be a spin-off from Sujoy Ghosh’s hit, Kahaani. One of the most mysterious characters in the movie was named Bob Biswas, a cold-blooded murderer. The upcoming film is about the character. Saswata Chatterjee essayed the role in the film. Diya is Sujoy’s daughter. Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma, Bob Biswas is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Apart also has The Big Bull in his kitty. Reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scams of 1992, the film is being co-produced by Ajay Devgn. ‘Big Bull’ was often used to refer to Harshad Mehta, who fell from grace after the stock market scam in 1992.

Abhishek’s last film, Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan opposite Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu did not do well on the box office but the performances by the lead actors were appreciated. .

At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
