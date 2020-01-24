Man says ‘not AB’ as Abhishek Bachchan shares first look as Bob Biswas, actor says ‘this is ultimate compliment’

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan began the shooting of his upcoming Netflix film Bob Biswas and has shared a picture from the first shot of the project. Only Abhishek’s eyes are visible in the image where his face is covered with the clap denoting the film’s name for the shot. Shah Rukh Khan, who is producing the film, responded to the post saying he was having major FOMO (Fear of Missing out).

“Lights. Camera. Nomoshkar! Shoot day one. #BobBiswas Here we go!! @IChitrangda @ghosh09 @iamsrk Produced by @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt #BoundScript,” Abhishek wrote alongside a picture from the first shot of the film. Abhishek was overwhelmed when a fan said it wasn’t him in the picture. “That’s the ultimate compliment. Thank you,” Abhishek responded.

Missing being with u all. You in my city...will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it...Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process. https://t.co/H4PplKtWWm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2020

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Bob Biswas is touted to be a spin-off from Sujoy Ghosh’s hit, Kahaani. One of the most mysterious characters in the movie was named Bob Biswas, a cold-blooded murderer. The upcoming film is about the character. Saswata Chatterjee essayed the role in the film. Diya is Sujoy’s daughter. Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma, Bob Biswas is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Apart also has The Big Bull in his kitty. Reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scams of 1992, the film is being co-produced by Ajay Devgn. ‘Big Bull’ was often used to refer to Harshad Mehta, who fell from grace after the stock market scam in 1992.

Abhishek’s last film, Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan opposite Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu did not do well on the box office but the performances by the lead actors were appreciated. .

