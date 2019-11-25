e-paper
Bob Biswas: Shah Rukh Khan announces Kahaani prequel, Abhishek Bachchan to star. See pic

Red Chillies Entertainment took to Twitter to announce their next production -- Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan. See their photo here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 25, 2019 14:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Abhishek Bachchan will star in Bob Biswas, a Red Chillies Entertainment production.
Abhishek Bachchan will star in Bob Biswas, a Red Chillies Entertainment production.
         

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to star in a new film, titled Bob Biswas. The film will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and will be a spin-off from Vidya Balan’s Kahaani with the serial killer played by Saswata Chatterjee as its eponymous lead.

Making the announcement, the official handle of Red Chillies Entertainment, wrote: “Nomoshkar! Thrilled to announce our upcoming film, #BobBiswas in association with Bound Script Production; starring @juniorbachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. @gaurikhan @iamsrk @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma.”

 

The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Shah Rukh too tweeted about it, “#BobBiswas is coming to ‘kill it!’ Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring #BobBiswas, played by @juniorbachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma.”

Gaurav Verma, chief operating officer, Red Chillies Entertainment, said, “Bob Biswas is easily amongst the most iconic movie characters in recent memory. With Abhishek taking on the portrayal of Bob and Diya helming the film as director, we are excited to give further shape to such an extraordinary character.”

Abhishek already has The Big Bull in his kitty. Abhishek’s last film, Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan did not do well on the box office but the performances by the lead actors were appreciated. Parallels were drawn between Abhishek’s performance to that of Ajay Devgn from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Bob Biswas will be Red Chillies Entertainment’s next big film after Badla, which was directed by Sujoy. Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma, the film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. It is expected to start shooting early next year.

