Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya attend Riteish Deshmukh’s son Riaan’s birthday bash. See pics

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 19:55 IST

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan took their daughter Aaradhya to the birthday celebrations of actor Riteish Deshmukh’s son Riaan. The couple were spotted outside the party venue in Mumbai on Saturday.

Aishwarya was seen in a black top and blue jeans, holding Aaradhya’s hand as they walked in. Abhishek was seen in a white sweatshirt and dark pants while Aaradhya was seen in a blue polka dot top.

Actor Rani Mukerji was also spotted with her daughter Adira. She was seen in a blue jacket and blue jeans while Adira was seen in a pink dress with a matching hairband. The birthday boy was nowhere to be seen but Riteish was spotted talking to his guests at the venue.

Other celebrities who were seen at the party were Vivek Oberoi and his kids, Esha Deol with her daughter Radhya and Arpita Khan Sharma with her son Adil. See their pictures and videos here:

Riteish and Genelia D’Souza got married in 2012. They became parents to Riaan in 2014 and Rahyl in 2016.

Recently, Aishwarya and Abhishek threw a lavish birthday party for Aaradhya, as she turned eight years old earlier this week. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and many other celebs also attended the party. Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were spotted enjoying a Ferris wheel ride in their garden as well.

Sharing a glimpse of his granddaughter’s birthday party, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and penned a lengthy note, sharing how celebrations have changed over time. “The child grows up .. and celebrations keep in growth too .. for long have the traditions of the British been kept in place .. that of the cake .. I presume that a cake was a rarity during the time of the inception of this tradition .. so it became a rarity and hence to be brought about on special occasions .. the candle and the number of them for age and its blowing has remained for too long but what be the tradition or history of it...in my and our tradition in this part of the world the blowing of candles is an indication of an end .. here the blowing is an achievement of celebration .. so do we continue or change or what .. we in our family did .. the cake was replaced by a ‘khoye’ ki barfi’ and no candles..are agarbatti jalo , kuch aur karo lekin batti na bujhao,” he wrote.

Aaradhya was born in 2011, four years after Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007.

