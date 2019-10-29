Aishwarya Rai may ring in her 45th birthday in Italy with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya

bollywood

Actor Aishwarya Rai reportedly plans to head out of the country for her 45th birthday celebrations this week. A Mid Day report has claimed that husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan has planned a Roman vacation for her.

The report quoted a source as saying, “On Sunday, the Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali bash at home that went on till the wee hours of the morning. After a round of merry-making last night, Aishwarya, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya will leave for Rome tonight. The doting husband has planned a week-long holiday, which will be a mix of business and pleasure. Aishwarya has an event lined up in the Italian capital on October 30 to mark her 20-year association with a Swiss watch brand.”

“It will be a dual celebration as the brand officials have arranged a special birthday gala for her, with Abhishek and Aaradhya in attendance. After that, the trio will explore Rome and possibly the Vatican City over the next three days. He has already zeroed in on an exotic venue where they will ring in Ash’s birthday on the night of October 31. Last year too, he had hosted a surprise birthday bash in Mumbai after which the trio headed to Goa for a getaway. Before they dive headlong into work, the couple will organise an intimate party for their friends on their return to the bay,” the source added.

The actor recently talked about paparazzi and how she takes it with respect to Aaradhya. “Protect is the keyword, and it’s the natural instinct of every parent. There’s no getting away from this; it is who we are. And we’ll be like this, I like saying, till my last breath. Having said that, however much we would like to discuss it, it’s not going away. This is the way of our chosen life, this is part of our industry,” she had said.

Aishwarya will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyan Selvan. She also gave her voice to the Hindi dubbed version of Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent. Talking about her experience of dubbing, Aishwarya recently said: “It is not difficult or easy, but this is the first time I have experienced dubbing for some other artiste’s work. So it was a new experience for me. I must admit that I got into it completely.”

