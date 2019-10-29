e-paper
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attend Diwali party together, spark off rumours. Watch viral video

It is the festive season in India and there is no dearth of Diwali parties. In one such a party, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted together but later, left separately, sparking off rumours.

bollywood Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:57 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may work together in a new film, say reports.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may work together in a new film, say reports.(Instagram)
         

A video gone viral shows Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal coming out of a mutual friend’s Diwali party together. Although the two actors emerged from the party together, they eventually left in their cars, reports timesofindia.com. They did a brief photo-op for waiting lenspersons and media crew before going their ways.

 

View this post on Instagram

#happydiwali #ManavManglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Also read: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party: Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan turn up in traditional best

In the video, both the stars cut an ethnic style statement. While Vicky teams a sherwani with a kurta-pyjama ensemble, Katrina opts for a stunning ghagra-choli. Unconfirmed rumours have linked Katrina and Vicky for a while now, although sources close to both stars have maintained that they are “very much single and are not dating”.

The rumours further gained fuel when reports cropped up a while back that the two stars could very soon be working together in a film. However, there has been no update on such reports yet.

Both Vicky and Katrina are officially single as of now. For now, their coming out from the party together has only set off the Diwali sparks in the gossipvine.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 09:55 IST

