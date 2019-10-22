Katrina Kaif teams up with Nayanthara for a video, calls her a ‘gorgeous South Superstar’. Watch

bollywood

Actor Katrina Kaif, who has turned an entrepreneur and launched her own makeup line has roped in South Indian superstar actor Nayanthara for a photo shoot. Sharing a video with Nayanthara, Katrina wrote on Instagram: “A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign . So generous and gracious forever grateful stay tuned for campaign coming tomorowwwww.” In it, we see the two actors in conversation as the shoot is either on or about to begin.

Katrina has been doing interesting things as part of her promotion campaign. She shared a funny video with actor Ranveer Singh on Monday. Shot after an awards function, Ranveer can be seen asking Katrina about putting some makeup on him. Katrina responds by applying some kohl in his eyes as he sits patiently. The video evoked a lot of laughs from fans and their colleagues. Among them was Arjun Kapoor, who wrote in the comments section that “U both can start doing city tours with this live demo TVC / low budget school play”. Katrina responded with smokey eyes emojis, to which Arjun replied saying: “Even I want !!! Smokey eyes to hypnotise...”

Nayanthara is among the most successful of stars across the four south industries. She works primarily in Tamil and Telugu films. Her last release, Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, turned out to be a monster hit, while she has another major Diwali release coming up -- Bigil, a film about a football coach (with actor Vijay in the lead and a girls’ team under his care).

Katrina, who starred in this year’s big hit, Bharat, has been shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which also stars Akshay Kumar as a cop. Katrina is teaming up Akshay after nine years. They last worked together in Tees Maar Khan, which released in 2009. The film’s cast and crew have been shooting in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Actors Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn too will have cameos in the film. Sooryavanshi marks an extension in the Rohit Shetty cop universe alongwith Simmba (Ranveer) and Singham (Ajay).

