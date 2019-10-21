Katrina Kaif puts kohl in Ranveer Singh’s eyes as he proclaims ‘Unprecedented level of hotness achieved’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:54 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif has roped in a friend from Bollywood to promote her new line of makeup products. She got Ranveer Singh to model for her kohl pencil while the two were together for an awards event in Mumbai.

Katrina shared the fun video with Ranveer on Instagram and their fans can’t stop laughing at Ranveer’s animated telemarketer impression. It shows Ranveer interrupting Katrina as she gave her lipstick a touch up at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards. “Hi Katrina! What are you doing,” he says and sits behind her. Both of them were wearing matching red outfits for the night.

Katrina proposes to put some kohl in his eyes and Ranveer agrees. He tells her that he has worn kohl before for his movie characters like Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani and Katrina says that he did look good in those films.

Katrina Kaif at Vogue Women of The Year Awards 2019 in Mumbai. ( IANS )

As Katrina begins applying kohl in his eyes, Ranveer lets out a scream, pretending as if he has been poked in the eye. Katrina laughs at his antics but ends up perfectly applying the makeup on him. “An unprecedented level of hotness has now been achieved. Thanks Katrina! What would I do without Kay beauty products,” he says.

Arjun Kapoor wasted no time in coming up with a witty comment. “U both can start doing city tours with this live demo TVC / low budget school play,” he wrote. Even Karan Johar shared multiple laughing emojis on her post.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan. She will next appear in Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen in 83 with wife and actor Deepika Padukone. He plays ex-cricketer Kapil Dev in the film based on India’s victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

