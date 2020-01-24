Bigg Boss’ voice Vijay Vikram Singh recalls meetings with Salman Khan, says ‘We meet him as fans’

tv

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:15 IST

Voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh has been the narrator’s voice on hit reality TV show Bigg Boss for 10 years now. However, it is only now that one has to got to know his identity. Speaking to Pinkvilla, in an interview, he spoke about his life’s journey; first a voice artist and, in recent times, as a character actor in web series.

Speaking about how it all started, he said, “I started my voice-over career in 2009. In 2010, I got a mail that the makers were looking for narrator’s voice-overs. I sent them a CD, they shortlisted me, they asked me to come for an audition and within two days of my audition, I was given a conformation. It is the biggest high point in my voicing career, till date.”

Talking about his first reaction on knowing that he has made the cut for Bigg Boss, he revealed how he ‘jumped and jumped’ for four-five minutes, behaving and acting in an absolutely kiddish fashion, ‘which is absolutely fine’.

On being asked if he had watched the previous three sessions, he replied he had, “... like a fanatic., season 2 and 3. I was hooked on, so much so that when one of favourite contestants (Raju Srivastav) was evicted, I decided that will not watch the show. That was the kind of attachment that I have for the show. So for me to get on board with show was amazing.”

Also read: Anupam Kher Vs Naseeruddin Shah: Rahul Dholakia calls the feud ‘unfortunate’, says ‘their art is above all’

On the question of getting recognition as a voice artist, how it was different from the recognition stars get and how people know such artists only when they speak about it, Vijay said, “I do a lot of other shows as well, which I talk about on social media account. By virtue of that, and lot of other videos I have shot, lot of people know me. So social media account, there is a lot of fan following as well. It never crossed my mind that I am not being recognised as people know. Fortunately, after the release of Family Man last year, recognition levels have gone up. More and more people are recognising me which is wonderful feeling.”

Captaincy task mein hue hungaame ke baad gharwalon ka paara chadha jab #BiggBoss ne poochha kiski wajah se sabse zyada tasks raddh hue hai!

Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM.



Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/xLtj8kHJd5 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 24, 2020

Did he remember the first time somebody walked up to him and asked him if he was the voice behind Bigg Boss, he said, “Since the Youtube video where I talked about my life’s journey, a lot of people have walked up to me. I was in Mauritius last year and somebody in Mauritius, who was an Indian, walked up to me and said that ‘you are so and so, I have seen your video. And you are one of the voices on Bigg Boss and other shows and I really admire your work’. It was a good feeling.”

Was it a struggle in the beginning? He said, “Of course, it was. To get work was difficult. It was not a huge struggle, that I had to skip meals or something like that. Also because, I realised this talent pretty late. I have finished my MBA and I had into a proper job. I planned this transition in a way that struggle is reduced to bare minimum. Having said that, when you start anything new, recognition and acceptance is something that comes with time. That acceptance came quickly to me and there was struggle. I did lot of odd jobs, voice overs that would not want to be associated with now, I did them at that point of time. One thing led to another. It was all good in the end.”

How does he react to his voice when he hears on TV? He said, “The first time I heard my voice was on Dance India Dance -- that was the first show that I did as a voice artist and it was an amazing feeling, I was getting engaged the next day. I called up my fiancee that time, now my wife, and thanked her because she was the one who was instrumental in pushing me into this career. But it was a surreal feeling -- television mein se jo awaz aa rahi hai, woh meri awaz hai (the voice emanating from the television was mine). It was something like a small-towner like me would never have thought of.”

He also spoke about meeting Salman Khan on the show and said that it is normal and courteous. “We meet him as fans. It is a general exchange of pleasantries.”

He also spoke of his future offerings — that he would soon appear in the second season of Family Man in the capacity of an intelligence officer who is heading the tech department of that particular unit; this time he would be going into field as well and there will a lot of action as well. He will feature in two more web series and a film debut with John Abraham.

Follow @htshowbiz for more