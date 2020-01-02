The Big Bull poster: Abhishek Bachchan transforms into the ‘man who sold dreams to India’, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 12:44 IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who had been away from arc lights for a while, is making a comeback with a vengeance. On Thursday, the actor shared a poster of his upcoming film, The Big Bull.

Sharing the poster, Abhishek wrote: “The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India.” The poster of the film shows a silhouette of Abhishek’s face with a finger on his lips. He is wearing a pair of glasses, sports a moustache and wears several rings on his fingers. The posters tagline says: “The man who sold dreams to India.”

The film is reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scams of 1992. ‘Big Bull’ was often used to refer to Harshad Mehta, who fell from grace after the stock market scam in 1992. The overall feel of the poster is such that one gets a sense that Abhishek’s character, like Harshad, may be a stock broker. The film has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn.

Looks like Abhishek, in his comeback spree, is choosing his scripts with care -- though little it known so far, the premise of the films he had chosen seem interesting. In Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies, he will play Bob Biswas, in a film of the same name, to be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Bob Biswas, for the uninitiated, was a contract killer appearing in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani, headlined by Vidya Balan. Abhishek will also be seen in crime anthology, directed by Anurag Basu. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

There have been consistent rumours that Abhishek is likely to essay the role of Sahir Ludhianvi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic on the legendary Urdu poet-lyricist of Bollywood. It was also said that his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was to play Amrita Pritam in the film. Amrita and Sahir’s love for each other is well-known. While no official announcement to that effect was made by Bhansali, it was later said that Aishwarya was no longer part of the project, having moved on to Mani Ratnam’s ambitious historical, Ponniyin Selvan.

