Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya are parents of bride Katrina Kaif in new shoot, share pics with Nagarjuna, Shivraj Kumar, Prabhu

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 10:06 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Thursday to share pictures from a new project for a ‘client’ in which he posed with three superstars from south, apart from Katrina Kaif and his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan. According to reports, the shoot was for the jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers.

In the photos, Amitabh and Jaya are seen ushering Katrina to the mandap as she is dressed in wedding splendour. The ‘father’ and ‘mother’ of the bride are dressed in wedding finery too. They are all in North Indian-styled wedding clothes. In many other pictures, which are now viral, the three sport South Indian-styled clothes as well -- Amitabh is in a pearly white veshti, a matching white shirt with cloth tied around his head, Katrina is in a bright green silk sari while Jaya is in a brown-deep yellow sari. In some of the pictures, while Amitabh and Katrina can be see dancing, Jaya can be seen laughing. The actor wrote, “Getting her married off ..”

Sharing the pictures with south stars, Amitabh wrote: “Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry , work together with us .. what honour ..Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada PrabhuDeva - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil.”

Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya and Nagarjuna, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu. ( srbachchan.tumblr.com/ )

Elaborating on his blog, he further said that it was an honour for his Jaya Bachchan and him that them to be working together in one project for a common client. He wrote: “.. all of us working together in one project for a common client .... what an honour for Jaya and me .. the respect and the incredible following and presence of these icons of our Industry, is beyond expression ..”

Katrina Kaif with Amitabh and Jaya on the ramp. ( srbachchan.tumblr.com )

He further went on to add how he had the privilege of working with ANR, Dr Raaj Kumar and Shivaji Ganesan in the past and wrote: “.. I had the privilege and the great honour of meeting and spending time with all the three Legends .. I worked in remakes of films of Shivaji Ganesan and Dr Raaj Kumar .. and Nag gave me the honour of being in a project with his legendary Father Akkineni Nageshwara. .. but what has been most special is the family bindings that we enjoy with each other - then and now .. so many special moments to describe .. but not enough time to do so now .. ”

“I touch their feet in reverence , not just for who they are, but the legacy of their immense cinematic work that they have left behind .. and - this is most important - the continuity of their presence in representation of their progeny!” he added.

He recalled the three legends from the past saying “.. their Father’s were the pillars of the cinema they inhabited .. stalwarts, the likes of which shall be impossible to be seen again ..”

Read the full text of the blog here:

.. and work takes us to wedding ..

.. getting her married off ..

.. subtle, simple and filled with the right emotions for the endorsed work that beckons us and the client we work for ..

.. BUT the most historic moment for Jaya and me is this :

.. 3 super star sons of 3 Legendary, Iconic Father’s of the Indian Film Industry ..

.. from the left Nagarjuna , son of Legendary Akkineni Nageshwar Rao , idol of millions and the icon of Telugu Cinema .. Shivaraj Kumar , son of legendary and Iconic Dr Raaj Kumar of Kannada Cinema .. and extreme right , Prabhu deva , son of the Legendary, Idol iconic, Shivaji Ganesan of Tamil Cinema ..

.. all of us working together in one project for a common client ..

.. what an honour for Jaya and me .. the respect and the incredible following and presence of these icons of our Industry, is beyond expression ..

.. I had the privilege and the great honour of meeting and spending time with all the three Legends .. I worked in remakes of films of Shivaji Ganesan and Dr Raaj Kumar .. and Nag gave me the honour of being in a project with his legendary Father Akkineni Nageshwara ..

.. but what has been most special is the family bindings that we enjoy with each other - then and now .. so many special moments to describe .. but not enough time to do so now ..

.. I touch their feet in reverence , not just for who they are, but the legacy of their immense cinematic work that they have left behind .. and - this is most important - the continuity of their presence in representation of their progeny !

.. their Father’s were the pillars of the cinema they inhabited .. stalwarts, the likes of which shall be impossible to be seen again ..

.. a joy for me and Jaya to be in their midst ..

.. good night ..

