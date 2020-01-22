Ajay Devgn taunts Kapil Sharma for not sharing profits with team: ‘Tu kyu nai kar raha sabka saath, sabka vikas?’

tv

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:34 IST

There are only a handful few who can manage to roast Kapil Sharma and Ajay Devgn is one of them. On a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor came visiting to promote his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with wife and actor Kajol. During the episode, host Kapil tried to crack a few smart ones at Ajay’s expense but had to eat his words.

Kapil counted down the many talents of Ajay, including acting, production, direction, voice overs, and how he even owns a few theatres. “Sir, we had heard the motto...sabka saath, sabka vikaas (standing with everyone, progressing with everyone). Have you made it your own motto: apna saath, apna vikaas (by myself, my progress),” Kapil asked the actor.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Saif Ali Khan’s ‘no concept of India before British’ comment

In his reply, Ajay said: “Mujhe ek baat bata, tere 103 episode hogae. Tune kisiko idhar aane diya? (Tell me something, you’ve shot 103 episodes. Did you let anyone else come here?),” Ajay joked, leaving everyone laughing.

Archana Puran Singh cracked up at his joke and add that Kapil takes away much of what they make through the show. Kapil, feeling cornered, said, “Fine! Come take whatever you want! I’m father to a little daughter, I have to run my home,” he said.

Kapil also played a game with Kajol and Ajay, asking them questions about their married life: who spends more time in bathroom, who is more choosy about food and more. Watch the clip here:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay as Subedar Taanaji Malusare. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, and Neha Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie, which hit theatres on January 10, has collected over Rs 183 crores at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more