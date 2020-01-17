e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / TV / The Kapil Sharma Show: When Kangana Ranaut kicked Jassie Gill at least seven times in Panga

The Kapil Sharma Show: When Kangana Ranaut kicked Jassie Gill at least seven times in Panga

The team of Panga including Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill visited The Kapil Sharma Show. Here’s what ensued.

tv Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Kangana Ranaut on The Kapil Sharma Show.
         

On this weekend’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the team of Panga will make an appearance. As is the case with host Kapil Sharma, the episode is expected to have many laugh-out-loud moments. Here’s one to look out for.

According to a report in Mid Day, while shooting for the film, Kangana Ranaut kicked Jassie Gill no less than seven times to get a shot right. Jassie Gill was quoted as saying: “Pajji, Kangana is a method actor who believes in performing all her sequences with perfection. She shoots 2 to 3 extra shots so that makers get options to choose from her shots. Hence, she had hit my back for 6 to 7 times straight.”

 

The scene makes a brief appearance in the film’s trailer as well. As it opens, Jassie and Kangana, who play a married couple, are seen sleeping in bed. Suddenly, while still in sleep, Kangana lands a blow on Jassie’s behind. He shifts position but is rewarded with another blow. The next scene shows him helping himself to a hot water bottle at their family dining table, with their son making a comic comment on his dad getting a blow, yet again.

Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Ashwiny Iyer Tewari react on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Ashwiny Iyer Tewari react on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga stars Kangana as a retired national level Kabaddi player, now married with a son and working as a railways employee, attempting to make a comeback. The film also features Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in prominent roles.

For the role, Kangan underwent rigorous training. Speaking about it, her trainer Gauri Wadekar told Mumbai Mirror how the actor aced the dodging techniques. She said, “She told me to teach her the basic moves on our first meeting itself. I was shocked as I teach young girls and even they take almost six months to reach that level of training. Kangana picked up the dodging techniques just by observing it a couple of times. I was awestruck.”

