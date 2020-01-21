Amitabh Bachchan vs Amitabh Bachchan avoided: Chehre shifted to July 17, won’t clash with Gulabo Sitabo

bollywood

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre has a new release date — it will now hit the screens on July 17 as against an earlier release date of April 24, 2020. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the details.

He wrote that the step was taken to avoid a clash with another Amitabh starrer Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. Tweeting about it, Taran wrote: “New release date... #Chehre - starring #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi - will now release on 17 July 2020... The change in date is due to a request made by the makers of #GulaboSitabo to avert a clash... #Chehre was earlier releasing on 24 April 2020... Here’s a new glimpse.”

In the first glimpse shared, Amitabh and Emraan are seated at two ends of a sofa; both are formally dressed in western-style suits, with Amitabh sporting a stylished baret cap and a thick white beard and moustache. Both are looking at the camera and wear a straight face, giving away very little.

The film is directed by Rumi Jaffrey and produced by Anand Pandit. Speaking to IANS about the new release date, Pandit said: “Yes we have moved Chehre to July 17, upon a special request from the makers of Gulabo Sitabo. We have always had a fantastic association with Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri, and seeing as it was mutually beneficial to not only all of us to give a good release window to these exciting movies, but also to Mr Bachchan’s fans, we decided to now release Chehre on July 17.”

Talking about the date change, producer Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Films, added: “Our film was ready and we were keen to release it in April. We share a great rapport with Anand Pandit and as the Chehre shoot was going on, we humbly requested him if we could release Gulabo Sitabo in April and he was gracious and kind enough to push the release date of Chehre.”

Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth, TV actor Krystle D Souza and veteran actors Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

