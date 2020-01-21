Kangana Ranaut wants Deepika Padukone to say sorry for TikTok challenge on Chhapaak ‘look’, says sister Rangoli was hurt

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has called for Deepika Padukone to apologise for appearing in a promotional video for the film Chhapaak, which has been criticised for being insensitive.

In an interview to India Today, Kangana said, invoking her sister’s plight, “Rangoli is an acid attack survivor and she was very hurt seeing the video. Sometimes, marketing teams tend to go overboard with their promotions, and I am sure Deepika must be having some explanation for this.”

In the controversial video where Chhapaak is being promoted, Deepika set about a challenge for a TikTok makeup artist to recreate three of her ‘looks’ from her films, including that of Malti in Chhapaak. Deepika plays an acid attack survivor in the film. Several people noted that the video trivialised a real, and traumatic reality.

Kangana added, “The people who are hurt like my sister should be apologised to. This is not a make-up look and nobody should try and achieve it. That kind of insensitivity should be apologised for and there is no harm in doing that because we all make mistakes.”

Kangana was also asked about Deepika’s recent show of solidarity for the students of JNU, when she appeared at a protest organised to against the assault carried out against them by goons. Kangana said, “I think women should support women and I am not somebody to comment on what Deepika has done or should have done. She was exercising her democratic right, but if I were given the choice I would never stand behind the Tukde Tukde gang.”

Rangoli had earlier mocked Deepika for celebrating the success of her organisation, the Live Laugh Love foundation. The organisation aims to create awareness and provide support for those suffering from mental illness. “What is happening here? Is this depression? These are the people who raise issues against the word ‘mental’ but are dancing like guests at a wedding on videos about depression. What a disgusting way to rake publicity in the name of depression,” Rangoli had written in a tweet.

