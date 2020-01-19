Deepika Padukone attacked for TikTok challenge on her Chhapaak ‘look’, Twitter says ‘demeaning’

bollywood

Deepika Padukone has been attacked on social media after she shot a promotional video on social media asking a TikTok influencer to recreate three of her looks, including that of Malti in Chhapaak. The actor plays an acid attack survivor in the hard-hitting social drama.

In the video, Deepika is seen throwing a TikTok challenge at a user named @faby_makeupartist. “I want to challenge Faby with three of my most favourite looks,” Deepika tells the make-up artist Faby in the video. She lists her looks in three of her films -- Om Shanti Om, Piku and Malti in Chhapaak. In the 39-second video, Faby goes on to rapidly create all three looks on herself, one by one to the beats of peppy music.

The criticism started shortly after a user named Dr Smokiee posted the video on Twitter. “And just when we thought that @deepikapadukone couldn’t mock Laxmi anymore through her PR stunts in JNU she comes up with tik tok challenge on acid attack victims. Gross,” wrote Dr Smokiee along with the video, on his Twitter account @SmokingSkills_.

However, some pointed out that Deepika considered Malti’s look beautiful and therefore used it in the challenge. “What I feel here is.. Deepika is considering malti’s look beautiful and her favourite.. maybe she didn’t know about how this video is going to end up like.. Yes it’s disgusting to creat a face like the survivors’ in your tiktok makeup videos..Ps- pls correct me if Im wrong,” wrote one.

The problem with Deepika Padukone endorsing a makeup challenge on Chhapak is that she treated it as one of her "looks" and dismissed the entire trauma behind it. She proved that it was merely makeup for her & she clearly doesn’t understand the depth of what survivors go through. — x (@krownnist) January 18, 2020

Largely, the reactions were negative with users asking how can scars be interpreted as a look. “This is sick beyond imagination. This is demeaning of every acid victim. @deepikapadukone should apologise immediately,” wrote user @HarjeetR.

“How in the world an acid attacked face can be her favourite look?? This is disgusting. Goes on to show how less they care about this issue. Everything they are doing is just for money,” wrote user @shruti2909. “WTF is an acid victim look?” asked @vikrantkumar.

“You do a movie on an acid attack victim, cry in every other promotional event n now this below the belt challenge where a acid attack face is her fav!” tweeted @Sharanyashettyy.

“This promo isn’t cool or cute. It’s insensitive and ghastly. The movie wasn’t about you and your make up. It was about a woman scarred for life. And victims like her, whose marks can’t be wiped off, unlike your make up. You lost the plot,” tweeted @smitabarooah.

Some even seemed to suggest Deepika’s video promotion has affected their admiration for her. “Someone is receiving ludicrous amount of bad advice,” a user wrote, calling the video ‘insensitive’.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak has been co-produced by Deepika. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak released on January 10 and it clashed with Ajay Devgn’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.