Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak box office day 8: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 128.41cr, Deepika Padukone’s film collects Rs 29.13cr

bollywood

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 08:56 IST

Ajay Devgn’s latest offering, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior continued to rule the domestic ticket windows even as the film entered the second week on Friday. Collections for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, on the other hand, dropped majorly. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stands strong at Rs 128.41 crore while Chhapaak has a total of Rs 29.13 crore.

As per a Boxofficeindia report, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior has collected an estimated Rs 9.5 crore on the eighth day of the release. While it is a 15% drop from Thursday’s collections as per the report, the earnings are impressive for the second Friday. The report added that “over 50% of its all India business is going to come from Maharashtra on its second Friday”. The circuits that fall have centres in Maharashtra are Mumbai, CP Berar and Nizam / Andhra and these are the best circuits for the film, it added.

Also read: Chhapaak and Tanhaji: Factors that decided box office run of Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn’s films

Meanwhile, Chhapaak earned an estimated Rs 75 lakh on Friday, the report added. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film traces the journey of Malti (Deepika) and is loosely based on the life of Delhi’s acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

While Deepika’s Jawaharlal Nehru University visit was assumed to have affected the film’s performance, film exhibitor Akshay Rathi had said social media is not the reflection of the ground level reality. “All the hype around it is on the social media. There are so many CAA and NRC supporters who have made the appeal to watch the film. If social media was a reflection of the reality, the numbers would have been something else. Any Rohit Shetty movie is slammed by the critics, but look at the numbers they do!” he told Hindustan Times.

Asked if the controversy actually hampered Chhapaak’s box office run, film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “No, I don’t think so. The film performs on the basis of what it is. The weekend has been decent, Monday is critical for the film. Both the films have an advantage of partial holidays and can improve.”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been directed by Om Raut and also features Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in lead roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more