e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan mulls over life and death after Ritu Nanda’s ‘chautha’: ‘Life moves on’

Amitabh Bachchan mulls over life and death after Ritu Nanda’s ‘chautha’: ‘Life moves on’

Amitabh Bachchan wrote an introspective post about life and death after the ‘chautha’ of daughter Shweta’s mother-in-law, Ritu Nanda.

bollywood Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Amitabh Bachchan wrote a post after Ritu Nanda’s ‘chautha’.
Amitabh Bachchan wrote a post after Ritu Nanda’s ‘chautha’.
         

In an introspective post, Amitabh Bachchan mulled over life and death as he returned from the ‘chautha’ of daughter Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law, Ritu Nanda. The actor also spoke about the Hindu ritual of immersing the ashes in rivers – a ceremony conducted by Ritu’s son Nikhil Nanda and grandchildren Agastya and Navya Naveli.

“Immersions in the sacred river waters… the ashes washed , flowing by in the flow of the currents... prayers .. a gentle rain .. a blessing they say .. and tomorrow the 4th day , the ‘chautha’ .. the prayer meet ... and traditions continue .. there must be meaning and reason .. there must be religious sanctity .. there must be belief .. there must be following .. a learning passed on from generation to the next from the times of time .. accepted and honoured in its purity and its relevance , through the ages,” the actor wrote in his blog.

 

Entrepreneur Ritu Nanda, daughter of Raj Kapoor and married to industrialist Rajan Nanda, died on Tuesday after battling with cancer for many years.

The actor also wrote about how life moves on. “Now the mere images and the memories .. vivid , emotional , sincere and lasting ever .. then life moves on .. to each his own .. births and death days remembered and brought in either prayer or remembrance .. a picture garlanded on the walls .. solemn occasions made personal with their imagery .. blessings sought each morning before the start of day .. a touch .. a silent moment .. thats it .. done .. the eventuality of life .. a picture on the wall.”

Talking about a divine power that presides over us, he added, “They that we lost , know all languages suddenly in their demise .. they are , if they are in the divine space, hearing seeing watching over all this .. a moment that shall never be known to us beings .. they that have been lost are the supreme .. a supreme hopefully that we all strive for in living .. not knowing that the supreme is a reserved exclusivity .. you will need a lifetime to get to achieve it .. in its solemnity of divine power .”

tags
top news
‘Don’t understand why’: Bangladesh PM on India’s amended citizenship law
‘Don’t understand why’: Bangladesh PM on India’s amended citizenship law
Sanjay Raut backs Pak poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, says BJP painted him anti-Indian
Sanjay Raut backs Pak poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, says BJP painted him anti-Indian
IND vs AUS Live: Rahul, Rohit off to steady start in chase
IND vs AUS Live: Rahul, Rohit off to steady start in chase
Instagram removes IGTV button that no one noticed
Instagram removes IGTV button that no one noticed
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
‘Unfair, not logical’: Former Australia batsman slams Pant snub in 3rd ODI
‘Unfair, not logical’: Former Australia batsman slams Pant snub in 3rd ODI
Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate, Uddhav Thackeray flags off Dream Run
Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate, Uddhav Thackeray flags off Dream Run
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news