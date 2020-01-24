e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Andaz Apna Apna producer Vinay Sinha dies

Andaz Apna Apna producer Vinay Sinha dies

The producer of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s popular comedy film Andaz Apna Apna, Vinay Sinha has died.

bollywood Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:12 IST

Asian News International, Mumbai
Vinay Sinha produced Andaz Apma Apna and other films.
Vinay Sinha produced Andaz Apma Apna and other films.
         

Veteran film producer Vinay Sinha who contributed to films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and ‘Rafoo Chakkar’ breathed his last in Mumbai on Friday. Film critic and Movie trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “Vinay Sinha, producer of films like Andaz Apna Apna, passed away a few minutes back. May his soul Rest In peace.”

The cause of death of the producer has not been confirmed. Condolences poured in for the demise of the senior filmmaker. Andaaz Apna Apna featured Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles which released in 1994. Despite being a flop at the box office, the movie earned a big name all thanks to the strong word of mouth later on.

In November last year, the comedy-drama clocked 25 years and Vinay Sinha’s daughter Priti Sinha had thanked him for being part of an iconic film. She has shared a tweet that read, “25yrs of #AndazApnaApna today...the Producer #Vinaysinha and his film...thank u for producing this iconic comedy and bringing Aamir and Salman for the first and only time on screen together...papa, u rock @nammsinha @AamodSinha @shreyoby.”

He had also produced Chor Police and a few TV shows.

tags
top news
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news