Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan angry over Sidharth-Asim spat, opens gate for ‘the macho men’ to fight it out

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan angry over Sidharth-Asim spat, opens gate for ‘the macho men’ to fight it out

Salman Khan is fed up with the ongoing ugly fights between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

tv Updated: Jan 25, 2020 12:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fed up with the ongoing ugly fights between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, show host Salman Khan scolded both and asked them to fight it out, opening the gates of the house.

In a promo video doing the rounds online, Salman is seen lashing out at Siddharth and Asim for threatening to meet and “see” each other outside the Bigg Boss house. “Bahar mil (Meet outside),” “Tu bahar milna (You meet me outside)”, “Bahar milta to batata (Meet me outside, and I’ll show you),” Asim and Sidharth are often heard telling each other. Addressing the two, Salman said, “Siddharth and Asim, how much poison are you spewing?

While Sidharth is seen clarifying his side, Asim explains his position in the video saying, “I was the moderator and took a decision. He (Sidharth) came to me and said, ‘You were kicked out by your father and your brother was your father’s mistake.’” Salman tries to stop Sidharth from interrupting but he ignores it. Salman then yells, “Sidharth...I will throw both of you out of the house.”

 

“Sidharth and Asim have been continuing for the last 17 weeks asking each other to meet outside the house. Violence is not allowed inside this house. But it’s allowed outside the house. So, I will open the gate. Go outside and beat each other up with full satisfaction. Then return to the house, if you are in a condition to return,” Salman tells them.

“Put your money where your mouth is. Bigg Boss, ghar ke 2 macho men ke liye darwaza kholo.. inko ladna hai (Please open the gates of the house for these two macho men, they want to fight),” Salman adds. Sidharth is seen getting up and walking ahead saying, “Okay, I am ready and going.” However, reports suggest Asim will not take up the challenge.

 

After an initial few weeks of friendship, Asim and Sidharth have been fighting over various issues inside the Bigg Boss house. Recently, after two ugly fights, Sidharth even told Bigg Boss that he would beat up Asim and quit the show as he was fed up of the drama.

