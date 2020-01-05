Kriti Sanon, sister Nupur dance like there is no tomorrow at friend’s wedding. Watch videos

bollywood

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 15:27 IST

Kriti Sanon is letting her hair down at a friend’s wedding, and she has been documenting the festivities on her Instagram stories. The actor and her sister Nupur Sanon, who were part of the groom squad, were seen dancing their hearts out in several of the videos shared by them.

In one of the videos, Kriti is seen grooving to the song Shaitan Ka Saala from her film Housefull 4. She and Nupur were also seen dancing to the beats of the dhol.

Like her sister, Nupur also aspires to make a name for herself in Bollywood. She recently made her debut with a music video Filhaal, which also featured Akshay Kumar.Nupur told The Times Of India in an interview that she will work towards carving her own identity in the film industry as she does not wish to be known just as Kriti’s sister. She also said that the actor never tried to use her influence to get her work.

“Using the word ‘nepotism’ in my case is unfair. Kriti has never asked a single person in the industry to get me work. She is very protective of me and because of her, I am more aware of things in the industry,” Nupur told the newspaper.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan says he has had 5 girlfriends in his lifetime but is a virgin

Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen on the big screen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film, which reconstructed the events leading up to the Third Battle of Panipat, failed to set the cash registers ringing.

Kriti will play a surrogate mother in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi, which is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey’s National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The film also stars Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi, and will hit the theatres in July this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more