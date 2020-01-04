e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan says he has had 5 girlfriends in his lifetime but is a virgin

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan says he has had 5 girlfriends in his lifetime but is a virgin

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan will be joined by Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The three were seen at their candid best in a new promo.

tv Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan had Ajay Devgn and Kajol in splits during the yet-to-be-aired Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13.
Salman Khan had Ajay Devgn and Kajol in splits during the yet-to-be-aired Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13.
         

The upcoming Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see host Salman Khan being joined by actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol. In a new promo video, Ajay and Salman are seen taking turns to sit on the ‘sach ki kursi (truth chair)’ as Kajol grills them.

“Kya aapki paanch se kum girlfriends reh chuki hai? (Have you had less than five girlfriends?)” Kajol asks Salman, as Ajay interjects, “Ek time pe ya poori zindagi mein? (At the same time or in his lifetime?)”

“You know, throughout my whole life, I must have had only five girlfriends,” Salman replies. When Ajay teases him about saying that he is a virgin on national television, he says, “Yes, I am. In the term I am not married.” Kajol laughs and says, “Big lie! I don’t believe this. Yeh machine bhi nahi maan raha hai (Even the machine is not buying this.)”

The three also played a game in which one of them is wearing headphones with loud music playing and had to guess what the other is saying. Salman incorrectly guessed that Kajol was asking him, “Shaadi kab karoge (When will you get married?).” She says, “Woh bhi hai, bata do. (That is also there, tell us),” and he replies, “Time has uske liye! (There is still time for that).”

 

Earlier, on his Koffee With Karan debut, Salman raised eyebrows when he said that he was a virgin. “I’m going to save myself for the one I get married to,” he told host Karan Johar. He maintained the same stance when he came on the 100th episode of the show with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan and said, “Nothing has changed.”

Also read | Saif Ali Khan says Taimur does not like paparazzi attention: ‘He starts frowning’

Meanwhile, Salman will be seen next on the big screen in Prabhudeva’s action-thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani. The film is slated for an Eid 2020 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena
Minister Abdul Sattar hasn’t resigned, will meet Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena
‘Reign of terror’: Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar victims, condemns police brutality
‘Reign of terror’: Priyanka Gandhi visits Muzaffarnagar victims, condemns police brutality
Farmers force Amravati shutdown over Andhra Pradesh’s capital controversy
Farmers force Amravati shutdown over Andhra Pradesh’s capital controversy
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
Two of four CAT 2019 toppers in Maharashtra are trainers
Two of four CAT 2019 toppers in Maharashtra are trainers
Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chant Om’ video, Twitter says ‘it’s fake’
Kiran Bedi shares ‘sun chant Om’ video, Twitter says ‘it’s fake’
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News