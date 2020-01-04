Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan says he has had 5 girlfriends in his lifetime but is a virgin

tv

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:57 IST

The upcoming Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see host Salman Khan being joined by actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol. In a new promo video, Ajay and Salman are seen taking turns to sit on the ‘sach ki kursi (truth chair)’ as Kajol grills them.

“Kya aapki paanch se kum girlfriends reh chuki hai? (Have you had less than five girlfriends?)” Kajol asks Salman, as Ajay interjects, “Ek time pe ya poori zindagi mein? (At the same time or in his lifetime?)”

“You know, throughout my whole life, I must have had only five girlfriends,” Salman replies. When Ajay teases him about saying that he is a virgin on national television, he says, “Yes, I am. In the term I am not married.” Kajol laughs and says, “Big lie! I don’t believe this. Yeh machine bhi nahi maan raha hai (Even the machine is not buying this.)”

The three also played a game in which one of them is wearing headphones with loud music playing and had to guess what the other is saying. Salman incorrectly guessed that Kajol was asking him, “Shaadi kab karoge (When will you get married?).” She says, “Woh bhi hai, bata do. (That is also there, tell us),” and he replies, “Time has uske liye! (There is still time for that).”

Earlier, on his Koffee With Karan debut, Salman raised eyebrows when he said that he was a virgin. “I’m going to save myself for the one I get married to,” he told host Karan Johar. He maintained the same stance when he came on the 100th episode of the show with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan and said, “Nothing has changed.”

Meanwhile, Salman will be seen next on the big screen in Prabhudeva’s action-thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani. The film is slated for an Eid 2020 release.

