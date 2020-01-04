e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Saif Ali Khan says Taimur does not like paparazzi attention: ‘He starts frowning’

Saif Ali Khan said that his son Taimur Ali Khan, who is a paparazzi favourite, does not enjoy being photographed everywhere he goes.

bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2020 15:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Saif Ali Khan said that Taimur Ali Khan does not enjoy the media frenzy surrounding him.
Saif Ali Khan said that Taimur Ali Khan does not enjoy the media frenzy surrounding him.(Varinder Chawla)
         

From the moment he was out of the hospital, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has been followed around by the paparazzi everywhere. However, the three-year-old does not enjoy the constant media attention, his father revealed in an interview with The Times Of India.

Revealing that his son would rather “be normal and ignored”, Saif said, “He’s like, “No picture!” And he starts frowning. He doesn’t like too much fuss. It’s not something he is excited about, for sure.”

However, Saif understands that a lot of people love to see Taimur’s adorable antics. “But on the other hand, in a positive way, he does seem to make people happy. And he makes me very happy, because he is a cute kid. So I get it… because it’s an outpouring of affection and love,” he said.

“But unfortunately sometimes, in some public places when he goes to school, sometimes it can get a little crowded and that’s something he has grown up with. And it’s not something that any of us enjoy, but what to do?” the actor added.

Currently, Saif, Kareena and Taimur are enjoying a relaxing getaway in Switzerland. They were joined by Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal, and Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma, who were also holidaying in the Swiss Alps. Pictures and videos of the Khans on their family vacation have been going viral online.

Saif has two films lined up for release this month – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman. The first is a historical drama directed by Om Raut, which features Ajay Devgn as legendary Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, with Kajol playing his wife Savitribai Malusare. Saif will be seen as the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod.

In Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif will play a man in his 40s, who suddenly discovers that he has a teenage daughter. The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar, marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewalla.

