Saif Ali Khan on daughter Sara in Love Aaj Kal sequel: ‘It’s great but I don’t know how to feel about it’

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 16:33 IST

A decade ago, Saif Ali Khan was seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and now, his daughter Sara Ali Khan will feature in the film’s sequel. When Saif was asked to comment on the same, he told Mumbai Mirror in an interview that it was “lovely” that she was a part of the film.

“It’s great but I don’t know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel (laughs). I just did the remix of my song, Ole Ole (from Yeh Dillagi) for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It’s lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying,” he said.

The Love Aaj Kal sequel is tentatively titled Aaj Kal and also features Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and newcomer Pranati Rai Prakash in pivotal roles. Imtiaz returns to the director’s chair to helm the sequel.

After the wrap-up of the film, Sara penned a heartfelt note, thanking Imtiaz for “making my dream come true”. She wrote, “I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss.”

Sara also complimented her co-star Kartik, with whom she will be sharing screen space for the first time, and wrote, “Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit.”

Produced by Maddock Films, Window Seat Films, Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios, the Love Aaj Kal sequel is scheduled to open in theatres on February 14, 2020.

