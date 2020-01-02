Kareena Kapoor and Taimur twin in red in Switzerland, Saif Ali Khan is joined by Varun Dhawan. See latest pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:10 IST

New pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur holidaying in Gstaad, Switzerland, have surfaced online. The photos were shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

Varun Dhawan also features in one of the group pictures, alongside Saif and Taimur. The three of them are seen in heavy winter jackets. In another photo, Kareena is seen wearing a red quilted bomber jacket.

Earlier, Saif and Kareena bumped into Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who were also in Switzerland to celebrate New Year. While Saif and Kareena are yet to return from their holiday, Virat and Anushka are back in the country.

Jacqueline Fernandez also rang in 2020 in Switzerland. She was seen chilling with her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Gstaad is one of Saif and Kareena’s favourite holiday destinations, and the couple visits the snowy town every year. “If you hold a gun to my head and ask for my last wish, I’d want one last holiday in Gstaad. It’s the most beautiful and romantic place in the world,” Kareena once told Mumbai Mirror.

On the work front, Saif has two films lined up for release this month – Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (January 10) and Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman (January 31).

Saif plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which has Ajay Devgn playing the titular role. Meanwhile, in Jawaani Jaaneman, he plays a man in his 40s who discovers that he has a daughter. The film, which also stars Tabu, marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewalla.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan on dating under the media glare: ‘I have never ducked the paps, because it’s not a crime’

Kareena was last seen in Raj Mehta’s comedy Good Newwz, which is currently enjoying a fantastic run at the box office. The film, which also features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has earned Rs 117.10 crore in just six days.

Kareena will be seen next in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, alongside Irrfan and Radhika Madan. The film is slated for a March 20, 2020 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more