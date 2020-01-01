Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s gorgeous New Year party with Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-Natasha

bollywood

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan, alongwith their son Taimur Ali Khan, family and their friends, are celebrating the New Year in style in Europe. Pictures from their party have surfaced online.

Kareena and Saif partied with Bollywood friends Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma on Tuesday and shared a video message for fans as well. While Varun is holidaying with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Anushka is in Europe with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

The video that surfaced online late Tuesday, shows Saif talking to the camera as Kareena, Anushka, Virat and Varun look on. “Hi Guys! You know who these people are, you might have seen them somewhere. Here’s us wishing you all a Happy new year and merry Christmas,” Saif says jokingly. Everyone then joins and shouts in chorus, “Happy New Year!”

In one of the pictures that has surfaced online, Kareena is seen in a gorgeous white, flowy gown while Saif wears a dapper black and white suit. Saif is doing Taimur in his arms who looks cutely at the camera.

Soon after the release of her latest film Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Kareena and family flew to Gstaad, Switzerland. Later, her sister Karisma Kapoor also joined them there.

On Tuesday, Karisma shared a picture as she posed with old friends filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Rani Mukerji and celeb designer Manish Malhotra in London. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra was also with her. “Afternoon tea Thanks adi for participating behind the scenes Pic credit #adityachopra and @karanjohar .@manishmalhotra05 #ranimukherjee #londondiaries,” she captioned the image.

