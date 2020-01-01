e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s gorgeous New Year party with Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-Natasha

Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s gorgeous New Year party with Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-Natasha

Check out pictures from the intimate New Year’s party attended by Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

bollywood Updated: Jan 01, 2020 11:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bollywood stars - Kareena, Saif, Varun, his girlfriend Natasha, Virat and Anushka - party in Europe.
Bollywood stars - Kareena, Saif, Varun, his girlfriend Natasha, Virat and Anushka - party in Europe.
         

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan, alongwith their son Taimur Ali Khan, family and their friends, are celebrating the New Year in style in Europe. Pictures from their party have surfaced online.

Kareena and Saif partied with Bollywood friends Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma on Tuesday and shared a video message for fans as well. While Varun is holidaying with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Anushka is in Europe with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

The video that surfaced online late Tuesday, shows Saif talking to the camera as Kareena, Anushka, Virat and Varun look on. “Hi Guys! You know who these people are, you might have seen them somewhere. Here’s us wishing you all a Happy new year and merry Christmas,” Saif says jokingly. Everyone then joins and shouts in chorus, “Happy New Year!”

 Also read: Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on New Year with a throwback pic with Aaradhya, Navya Naveli. See pic

In one of the pictures that has surfaced online, Kareena is seen in a gorgeous white, flowy gown while Saif wears a dapper black and white suit. Saif is doing Taimur in his arms who looks cutely at the camera.

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year ✨💛

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

See who we met ! ⛷💙 @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Soon after the release of her latest film Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Kareena and family flew to Gstaad, Switzerland. Later, her sister Karisma Kapoor also joined them there.

 

On Tuesday, Karisma shared a picture as she posed with old friends filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Rani Mukerji and celeb designer Manish Malhotra in London. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra was also with her. “Afternoon tea Thanks adi for participating behind the scenes Pic credit #adityachopra and @karanjohar .@manishmalhotra05 #ranimukherjee #londondiaries,” she captioned the image.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In first message, CDS Gen Rawat outlines his role with a new math equation
In first message, CDS Gen Rawat outlines his role with a new math equation
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
2 soldiers killed in exchange of fire with terrorists along LoC: Army
2 soldiers killed in exchange of fire with terrorists along LoC: Army
‘We keep ourselves away from politics’: CDS General Bipin Rawat
‘We keep ourselves away from politics’: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Cong leader booked for speech against PM Modi; BJP wants him arrested
Cong leader booked for speech against PM Modi; BJP wants him arrested
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020
From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020
Metro Matters | The nuts and bolts of Delhi’s new Electric Vehicle policy
Metro Matters | The nuts and bolts of Delhi’s new Electric Vehicle policy
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news