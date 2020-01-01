New Year 2019: Amitabh Bachchan poses with grandkids Aaradhya, Navya Naveli in throwback pic, posts special message

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan wishes his fans on the occasion of the New Year by sharing a throwback picture with wife and actor Jaya Bachchan and his three grandchildren - Navya Naveli, Agastya and Aaradhya.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote in Hindi: “Varsh nav, harsh nav, jeevan utkarsh nav.” The picture is from August last year, possibly from Raksha Bandhan. All are dressed for the occasion - Amitabh is in a cream-coloured traditional wear, Jaya in a bright yellow salwar kameez, Navya in a peach and embroidered salwar kameez, Aaradhya in a pretty white and red ghagra choli while Agastya is in a kurta and matching pants.

T 3597 -" वर्ष नव हर्ष नव जीवन उत्कर्ष नव " ~ बच्चन pic.twitter.com/4YtqCRJpBG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2019

A lot of Bollywood stars left for foreign locations to ring in the new year. After the release of her film Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan left for their favourite destination, Gstaad, Switzerland for their winter vacation. Actor Karisma Kapoor too joined them and has been sharing pictures from the ski destination, in the midst of sun and snow.

Gstaad seems to the pick of the season with actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma also making it to the place. Pictures of Varun posing with the Kapoor sisters and later, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal were loved by fans online. Anushka and her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli too shared pictures from the snowy mountains of Switzerland.

Other stars also had plans for celebrations too - Taapsee was enjoying her time by the beach with her girl gang in Mauritius while Ayushmann Khurrana, wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap who are in Bahamas, were seen with Priyanka Chopra enjoying at a Jonas brothers’ concert.

Amitabh, meanwhile, received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award from the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday for his outstanding contribution to the world of cinema. Tweeting about it, Amitabh had written: “T 3596 - .. my gratitude and my affection to the people of this great Country, INDIA .. for this recognition ..”

