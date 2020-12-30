e-paper
Neha Dhupia on facing sexism in South film industry: 'They insisted on feeding hero first and I would say I am hungry'

Neha Dhupia on facing sexism in South film industry: ‘They insisted on feeding hero first and I would say I am hungry’

Neha Dhupia has revealed that while shooting for one film, many years ago, she was asked to wait so that the male actor could have his lunch before her.

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 18:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neha Dhupia said that the incident was ‘very archaic and things like that don’t happen anymore.’
Actor Neha Dhupia has opened up about the sexism she would face in the South film industry. She said the filmmakers would give preferential treatment to the lead actor or the ‘hero’ of the film on the sets, even when it came to lunch.

Talking to Pinkvilla, she said, “I think long time back when I was doing a South film, they always insisted on feeding the hero first and I would just be like ‘I am hungry’ and they would be like, ‘But he is in a shot and he will pick up the plate first’. Bizarre things like that would happen.”

“But that was many years ago. It was very archaic and things like that don’t happen anymore. It happened once on a set with me and I just laughed it off. It really did not bother me because I was just like ‘OK fine. I’ll just sit around’,” she said.

 

Neha was last seen on the big screen in Helicopter Eela in 2018. She has also worked in Netflix’s Lust Stories and in Tumhari Sulu. She recently celebrated the first birthday of her daughter Mehr.

The actor took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of Mehr from behind, while she and her husband Angad Bedi kissed her. Captioning the photos, Neha wrote: “Happy 1st Birthday our little angel .... my heart is so full of love... I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you ... Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein”.

Neha and Angad tied the knot in May last year and welcomed their daughter Mehr in November. While Neha has been sharing photos of her daughter without revealing her face, her fans cannot wait to catch the first glimpse of Mehr. They showered her with wishes and blessings on her first birthday.

