Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award, son Abhishek shares priceless family photo

Dec 30, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan was filled with pride as he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in cinema, this year. The actor was given the award by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday (December 29), after he could not make it to the 66th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi last week due to ill health.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh shared a heartfelt note, along with a series of pictures from the function. In the photos, his family, including wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan, are seen seated in the audience and applauding him.

He wrote, “there are times in the life of us all when we assimilate without any assimilation of the times past and gone by .. .. when the years strike back at you and you wonder whether are you really the eldest in the gathering then a sudden temperament invades the being and there is a silent thought that wishes for us all to do for them that have none .. .. these pictures say it all ..”

“I am in pride for the recognition .. I am in pride for the recognition of my profession .. I am in pride of my Country and my Film Industry,” he added.

Abhishek shared a picture with Amitabh and Jaya from their flight on his Instagram account and wrote, “A memory to cherish. #dadasahebphalkeaward #theparentals.” Congratulatory messages poured in from several Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Preity Zinta and Sonali Bendre in the comments section.

After receiving the honour, Amitabh joked that when he was announced as this year’s recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he wondered if it was an indication for him to “sit at home and relax after working for so many years”. He was quoted by PTI as saying, “There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work. I just wanted some clarification on this.”

“God has been kind, there have been blessings of my parents, the support of the filmmakers, producers, co-actors from the industry, but I’m most indebted to the love and constant encouragement by the Indian audience. That’s the reason I’m standing here. I accept this award with utmost humility and gratitude,” he added.

