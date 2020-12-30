e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan on winning Dadasaheb Phalke award: ‘I have more work to finish’

Amitabh Bachchan on winning Dadasaheb Phalke award: ‘I have more work to finish’

Upon winning the Dadasaheb Phalke award, actor Amitabh Bachchan jokingly wondered if it was an indication for him to sit at home and relax.

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2019 08:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Press Trust of India
President Ram Nath Kovind presents megastar Amitabh Bachchan with Dadasaheb Phalke Award (India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art), in a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
President Ram Nath Kovind presents megastar Amitabh Bachchan with Dadasaheb Phalke Award (India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art), in a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.(IANS)
         

Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he is looking forward to doing more work in the future. The 77-year-old actor, who was bestowed with the honour by President Ram Nath Kovind here at Rashtrapati Bhawan, quipped that initially when he was announced as 2018's honouree he was doubtful if it was an "indication" for him to sit at home.

"When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years? There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work. I just wanted some clarification on this," Bachchan said. The Hindi cinema veteran also thanked the government, the Information & Broadcasting ministry and the jury members of the National Film Awards for naming him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient.

President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2018 to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2018 to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

“God has been kind, there have been blessings of my parents, the support of the filmmakers, producers, co-actors from the industry, but I'm most indebted to the love and constant encouragement by the Indian audience. That's the reason I'm standing here. I accept this award with utmost humility and gratitude," he added.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke award from President Ram Nath Kovind

Bachchan was earlier supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony last Monday, but the actor was unable to attend the event due to ill health. Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced at the awards that the star will be bestowed with the honour in a special ceremony hosted by the President on Sunday. The actor was accompanied by his wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan at the ceremony. Bachchan is gearing up for the release of four films in 2020 -- Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra.

