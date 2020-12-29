Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for his outstanding contribution to the world of cinema, on Sunday. The veteran actor received the award, the highest honour of the film industry, from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The prestigious award is named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, and it was instituted in 1969. The award is conferred by the government for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian Cinema. The award is comprised of a Golden Lotus and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Amitabh received congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebrities and fans when he was first nominated for the honours. Hema Malini, who had shared screen space with the veteran actor, said she cannot think of a more appropriate person to be nominated for the award. Scores of celebrities congratulated the actor, including son Abhishek Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi, and Kartik Aaryan.

In response to the news, Amitabh had written on his blog, “There is a paucity of words searching a response.. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude.”

Last seen onscreen in Badla, the actor is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in Agneepath, Black, Paa and Piku. He made his acting debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani. He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015.

