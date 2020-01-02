Kartik Aaryan on dating under the media glare: ‘I have never ducked the paps, because it’s not a crime’

bollywood

Jan 02, 2020

Kartik Aaryan, who has emerged as the breakout star of Bollywood with back-to-back box office successes, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, has been linked to a number of leading ladies. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday, the actor’s name has been associated with several women from the film industry.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Kartik said that he is unfazed by the constant media frenzy surrounding his relationships. “I have always been someone who has never cared. The only thing I care about is, I don’t speak about it. I have never spoken about my personal life or my relationships… I speak about my work a lot but this is something which I have never spoken about. I don’t shy away from maybe being spotted with someone. I have never ducked the paps; I have always been there because it’s not a crime. But I don’t need to speak about it, whether I am in a relationship or I am not,” he said.

As soon as a celebrity admits to being in a relationship, rumours about their marriage plans begin doing the rounds. However, Kartik has never felt the strain of such conjecture when it comes to his relationships. “Because I don’t care about it, there has never been that kind of a pressure. I can always go out, I can be with someone and not get worried about the fact that I am being papped or there are videos that are being circulated,” he said.

Kartik said that his partner might not be entirely comfortable with their relationship being under media scrutiny, which is why he does not talk about his personal life. “That is something which I always respect, that there are two people in a relationship, so you should never speak about it. Even if the other person is okay with it, later on in life, you never know where it goes. What you have said about someone, the label will always stay. So I have always maintained that and I don’t discuss it,” he said.

Like everyone else, Kartik’s parents also have no clue about the women in his life. “My parents are always confused. They are no different. ‘What is happening in your life?’ Every third day, they ask me the same question! They don’t know anything. (laughs) They only read newspapers and see ki TV pe kya aa raha hai. Out of which, 90 per cent of the news is just there which I also don’t know about. So I am also finding out, ‘Achcha, yeh hua tha kya?’ It’s hilarious, but theek hai. Everybody is just intrigued,” he said, acknowledging that such speculation is a part and parcel of being an actor.

Kartik will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali’s next, tentatively titled Aaj Kal, opposite Sara. He also has Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his kitty.

