Kareena Kapoor asks Kartik Aaryan who he is dating, he says media changes his girlfriends with every coffee outing

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 08:34 IST

Kartik Aaryan’s relationship status has been the talk of the town for a while now. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday, he has been linked to a bevy of co-stars. However, he has never admitted to being in a relationship with any of the women he has been linked with.

In the new episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, when Kartik was asked who he was dating, he gave a rather evasive answer. “Main khud bhi abhi nahi jaanta ki main kya kar raha hoon life mein. Basically, main coffee pe jaata hoon, jaise aam taur pe log jaate hai. Toh har coffee pe media ke hisaab se change ho jaata hai… Coffee ki jagah meri girlfriend change ho jaati hai. (I also don’t know what I am doing. Basically, I go on coffee dates, like people normally do. According to the media, with every coffee date, my girlfriend changes),” he said.

So much has been written about Kartik’s personal life that even he is confused now. “Kabhi kabhi toh meri mummy mere ko padhke batati hai, ‘Beta, tu usko date kar raha hai.’ I also don’t know ki yeh ho kya raha hai aur aisa kyun likha jaa raha hai. (Sometimes, my mother reads about my link-ups and tells me who I am to be dating. I also don’t know what is happening and why these things are being written),” he said.

On the show, Kartik also talked about how dating as a celebrity was not easy. “Door se jab main doosre celebs ko dekhta tha (when I used to see other celebs from afar), I used to feel that it will be really easy for them to date,” he said, adding that now that he sees the other side, he thinks it is even harder for a celebrity to find love.

“It’s tough because you don’t know the reality behind it,” he said. He went on to explain that it was difficult for a celebrity to understand if someone loves them for the person they are or for their “status” and success.

Kartik will be seen next on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel, where he will be paired opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film will release on Valentine’s Day next year.

