e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan is sixth most searched celeb in Pakistan

Bollywood films Kabir Singh and Gully Boy have been listed as the fifth and tenth most searched for in Pakistan this year.

bollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2019 08:40 IST
ANI
ANI
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan seen at filmmaker Anand L Rai's office in Mumbai's Andheri on Nov 29.
Sara Ali Khan seen at filmmaker Anand L Rai's office in Mumbai's Andheri on Nov 29.(IANS)
         

Actor Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, figured in the sixth place in Google’s most-searched list in Pakistan. She made her Bollywood debut with a box office dud opposite Sushant Singh Rajput - Kedarnath.

The actor is known for her Bollywood movies, vibrant social presence and unique fashion styles. She will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in an Imtiaz Ali film. She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in 1995 adaptation of the comedy film Coolie No 1.

Adnan Sami, the Pakistani singer who got Indian citizenship a few years ago, also made it to the list of most searched people across the internet. The singer has often been trolled for being an “undercover agent” and questioned about his father and his loyalty to his “motherland”.

Bollywood films Kabir Singh and Gully Boy have been listed as the fifth and tenth most searched for in Pakistan this year.

Others in the list include former Pakistani actresses Naimal Khawar Khan and Alizeh Shah; late actor, also dubbed as the Chocolate Hero of Pakistan, Waheed Murad; cricketer Babar Azam and Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir; news anchor Madiha Naqvi.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 67 written update episode 67 December 12: Rashami reveals she was bankrupt in 2015, assures Paras that Arhaan did not lie

Indian reality TV series Big Boss- season 13 was the second most trending search while TV show Motu Patlu came up as the eighth-most searched in the list the Google Trends Year in Search 2019. The list has been compiled based on search terms that had the highest spike in 2019 as compared to the previous year.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was placed at number 9 in the list. He shot into limelight after he shot down a Pakistani aircraft F-16, which had transgressed into the Indian airspace during a dog fight between Indian and Pakistani air force in February this year and in the process, his plane crossed over to Pakistani side and was shot down.

He ejected safely but was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army upon landing. Before his plane was shot, he had hit a Pakistani F-16. Abhinandan returned to India on March 1 via the Wagah-Attari border after two days in Pakistani captivity. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the release of Varthaman, terming his decision “a peace gesture.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Amid protests in Assam, Japanese PM may cancel India visit to India: Report
Amid protests in Assam, Japanese PM may cancel India visit to India: Report
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, but Assam reels under protest
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, but Assam reels under protest
Early results in UK’s Brexit election pour in, Johnson looks set for victory
Early results in UK’s Brexit election pour in, Johnson looks set for victory
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Greta Thunberg ‘chilling, watching movie’ after Trump’s anger management dig
Greta Thunberg ‘chilling, watching movie’ after Trump’s anger management dig
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news