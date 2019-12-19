Kartik Aaryan has never used a dating app; Kareena Kapoor says ‘I don’t think you should use it, especially now’

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan sends millions of women swooning with his dimpled smile. It comes as no surprise, then, that he has never felt the need to use a dating app.

Kartik, who was the guest on this week’s episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, was asked if he has ever used a dating app. “No, I never felt the need,” he said.

However, it was Kareena’s response that grabbed attention. She seemed to hint that Kartik is in a relationship, as she teased, “Especially now, I don’t think you should be on a dating app.” He expressed his agreement with her.

The grapevine suggests that Kartik was in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan, his co-star in Imtiaz Ali’s next, tentatively titled Aaj Kal. Fans were all for the couple and even gave them the moniker ‘Sartik’ (an amalgamation of their names).

Kartik and Sara were frequently spotted together, from dinner dates to parties to fashion shows. They were even seen together at the airport -- picking up or dropping each other off.

Despite growing whispers that there was a romance brewing between them, Kartik and Sara remained tight-lipped about the link-up rumours. Their relationship reportedly came to an end a few weeks ago.

Kartik and Sara came together for the Star Screen Awards 2019 recently, after their rumoured break-up. Pictures and videos of the two from the awards night went viral on social media.

In one of the clips that was shared online, Sara was seen strutting on the stage in one shoe to Dheeme Dheeme, a song from Kartik’s latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh. She tripped on the train of her dress and almost fell off the stage, but he came to her rescue.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Sara’s film, which is a sequel to the 2009 hit Love Aaj Kal, will release on February 14, 2020. The film also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role.

