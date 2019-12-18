e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Good Newwz: When Kareena Kapoor spat on Akshay Kumar during shoot

Good Newwz: When Kareena Kapoor spat on Akshay Kumar during shoot

On an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar revealed how Kareena Kapoor spat on him while shooting for the delivery scene in the upcoming film, Good Newwz.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:19 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Good Newwz stars Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.
On the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Akshay Kumar shared a funny anecdote about his and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s banter during the shoot of Good Newwz. Akshay revealed that while shooting for the film, Kareena spat on him numerous times — so much so that “he had to re-do his makeup again”.

“When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me,” he recalled. Akshay was accompanied by his co-stars Kareena, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Adavni on the comedy chat show, which recently completed its 100 episodes.

Akshay will be seen hosting the special weekend episode. “I am glad that show has completed its 100 episodes and that I am part of the celebration. I wish this continues for ever and ever and keeps spreading happiness and laughter. My mom loves this show and enjoys watching the show,” he said.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV.

