Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee says sorry to Kamya Panjabi, Kamya says ‘Chill darling’

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 10:20 IST

Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has apologised to Kamya Punjabi for “accidentally” liking a tweet labelling Kamya Panjabi and Vindu Dara Singh as PRs of Sidharth Shukla. Devoleena has temporarily exited the Bigg Boss 13 house after she was advised bed rest due to ill health.

Devoleena tweeted, “@iamkamyapunjabi is my dear friend and a very very strong personality.I do have respect for her.So please refrain yourself tagging her in this.It was my mistake that without reading the content well i liked it.I appologise to kamya for the same.”

@iamkamyapunjabi is my dear friend and a very very strong personality.I do have respect for https://t.co/MHXFobcSYN please refrain yourself tagging her in https://t.co/xQaBzA4O1b was my mistake that without reading the content well i liked it.I appologise to kamya for the same.❤️ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 17, 2019

Kamya’s cool response was, “Chill darling... this 3 months show is not goin to make any difference to our friendship! Its just a game.. kisiki achhi lagti hai aur kisiki nahi thats it..!!! What we share is much more bigger than this Get well soon n come back with a bang @Devoleena_23.” A former contestant on the seventh season of Bigg Boss, Kamya is an ardent follower of the show and often tweets her views on the contestants.

Chill darling... this 3 months show is not goin to make any difference to our friendship! Its just a game.. kisiki achhi lagti hai aur kisiki nahi thats it..!!! What we share is much more bigger than this 🤗 Get well soon n come back with a bang 😘 @Devoleena_23 https://t.co/L8GyFPXtAd — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 17, 2019

Overwhelmed with Kamya’s response, Devoleena tweeted, “I love you and yes sooon very soon.” Vindu participated in Bigg Boss 3 and was adjudged the winner of the season.

Devoleena currently has a proxy inside the house who is playing the game for her -- her close friend Vikas Gupta, who was ostensibly introduced as a wild card entry.

The TV actor was rushed to a hospital last month when her backache aggravated and she exited the house after days of being a silent participant, avoiding tasks and household chores on the reality show. She hurt her back during a task and ever since even Bigg Boss had declared that Devoleena may decide whether she wanted to participate in the tasks assigned to the housemates on a daily basis. Devoleena had undergone a major back surgery in 2017.

